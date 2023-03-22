AEW Dynamite Live Results (March 22, 2023): Sting returns, massive debut, former WWE star to end undefeated streak?

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.
.@Sting makes his return to action TOMORROW at #AEWDynamite, teaming up with @DarbyAllin & #AEW International Champ @orangecassidy, to face The Butcher @andycomplains, @BladeofBuffalo & @TheKipSabian in a huge trios battle LIVE from Independence, MO at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eNWYWamCLW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2023
NO-DQ!#FTW Champ @730hook will face #TheFirm’s leader @stokelyhathaway in a no-disqualification match on #AEWDynamite, LIVE from Independence, MO, TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Wfp6nzwmxF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2023
The high-flying @TopFlight612 will challenge #AEW World Tag Team Champions #TheGunns (@coltengunn & @theaustingunn) for the title TOMORROW at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Independence, MO, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/sgBeV8fcfd— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2023
#BlackpoolCombatClub’s @JonMoxley collides with #DarkOrder’s @stu_dos, who makes his return to singles competition in #AEW, TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Independence, MO at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/3o1hw5oEN3— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2023
Before her match against @Skyebyee tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite #ToniStorm takes on @BillieStarkz in your MAIN EVENT of the evening.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2023
Watch #AEWDark NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/20DPhuaE7D pic.twitter.com/ca1XAJEJ7D
TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 22, 2023
It's @KennyOmegaManX vs. @vikingo_aaa LIVE from Independence, MO at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork; you don't want to miss this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g4pPqfxu3e
We're just hours away from a HUGE Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, coming to you LIVE from Independence, MO! Tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for all the action! pic.twitter.com/fNR0sFDdSA— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 22, 2023