Create

AEW Dynamite Live Results (March 29, 2023): Kenny Omega in title match, former WWE star makes in-ring return

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 29, 2023 22:44 IST

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.

topic-thumbnail

22:44 (IST)29 MAR 2023

22:43 (IST)29 MAR 2023

22:43 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Tweet

22:42 (IST)29 MAR 2023

22:42 (IST)29 MAR 2023

22:42 (IST)29 MAR 2023

22:41 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Match card:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher - AEW International Championship Match
Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry
Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online