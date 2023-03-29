AEW Dynamite Live Results (March 29, 2023): Kenny Omega in title match, former WWE star makes in-ring return

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.
#AEWDynamite is TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2023
Don't miss out on a massive night of action LIVE from St. Louis! pic.twitter.com/cSsl6zTBAe
My best friend, is going to punish my enemy’s friend … live on #AEWDynamite @MATTHARDYBRAND Vs @boy_myth_legend— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 29, 2023
I’ll be out there to cheer you on Matt! pic.twitter.com/a7PJa3p8zf
The IWGP US Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at #AEWDynamite, LIVE from St. Louis, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork, where current champ @kennyomegamanx will defend the title against @njpwglobal’s @realjeffcobb! pic.twitter.com/LtIFGrmCiH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2023
BUFFALO,NY looking really strong out there in TV land tonight #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wLuTRrrSpH— The Blade (@BladeofBuffalo) March 29, 2023
TONIGHT! #TheOutcasts’ @realrubysoho faces former tag partner & friend @Willowwrestles on #AEWDynamite LIVE from St. Louis TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Network! pic.twitter.com/cW57kV68Aw— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2023