AEW Dynamite Live Results (October 22, 2025): MASSIVE SURPRISE, HUGE MERCEDES MONE CELEBRATION, NEW CHAMPIONS TO BE CROWNED?

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 22, 2025
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max
TOMORROW, Wed 10/22!
12 Belts Moné Celebration
The CEO @MercedesVarnado retained her @CMLL_OFICIAL Women’s World Title + her TBS Title, and won 2 new belts last weekend!
UltiMoné has a lot to celebrate, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/AmcPsHJAFF
Tomorrow, 10/22!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2025
Witness the aftermath of #AEWWrestleDream on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Feel the fallout LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/HBHzaAOJrh