Create
  • Sports News
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW Dynamite Live Results, Recap, Highlights: Major return, New Hurt Syndicate member to be revealed?

AEW Dynamite Live Results, Recap, Highlights: Major return, New Hurt Syndicate member to be revealed?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 30, 2025 19:05 GMT

Check out this week's AEW Dynamite results right here.

topic-thumbnail

19:05 (GMT)30 APR 2025

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite is just around the corner. Below are the advertised matches/segments:

Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Kenny Omega vs. The Elite and Ricochet - All-Star 8-Man Tag
Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page - Owen Hart Cup Semifinal 
Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita - AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator
We will hear from The Hurt Syndicate
MJF will appear
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications