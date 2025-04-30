AEW Dynamite Live Results, Recap, Highlights: Major return, New Hurt Syndicate member to be revealed?

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite is just around the corner. Below are the advertised matches/segments: Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Kenny Omega vs. The Elite and Ricochet - All-Star 8-Man Tag Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page - Owen Hart Cup Semifinal Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita - AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator We will hear from The Hurt Syndicate MJF will appear
