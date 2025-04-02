Create
  • AEW Dynamite Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Former champion RETURNS; Cope to be destroyed?

AEW Dynamite Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Former champion RETURNS; Cope to be destroyed?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 02, 2025 19:03 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Dynamite right here.

19:03 (GMT)2 APR 2025

The last episode of AEW Dynamite before Dynasty 2025 is just around the corner, and Tony Khan has prepared a stacked card for fans. Below are the advertised matches/segments:

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale
Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford
Will Ospreay returns
Brackets for the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournament will be revealed
