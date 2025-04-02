AEW Dynamite Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Former champion RETURNS; Cope to be destroyed?

The last episode of AEW Dynamite before Dynasty 2025 is just around the corner, and Tony Khan has prepared a stacked card for fans. Below are the advertised matches/segments: Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford Will Ospreay returns Brackets for the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournament will be revealed
