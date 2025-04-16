AEW Dynamite Results, Recap & Grades: Hangman Page faces unknown opponent; Jon Moxley and Co. to suffer a setback?

A historic episode of AEW Dynamite is just around the corner. It is the 289th episode of AEW's premier show, making it the longest-running prime time weekly pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history. Below are the advertised matches: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card - Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter-Final Match Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita - Owen Hart Foundation Semi-Final Match Mercedes Mone vs. Athena - Owen Hart Foundation Semi-Final Match The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates of Agony - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps - AEW World Trios Championship Match
