AEW Dynasty 2025 Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Multiple title matches, Jon Moxley in trouble, Former WWE stars to turn heel?

AEW Dynasty 2025 is just hours away, and the card looks absolutely stacked. Below are the advertised matches for the pay-per-view: Zero-Hour: Nick Wayne and CRU vs. AR Fox and Top Flight Max Caster Open Challenge Main Show: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - AEW World Championship Match Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido - Title vs. Mask - ROH World Championship Match Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne - AEW Women's World Championship Match Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey - AEW International Championship Match Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole - No Time Limit - AEW TNT Championship Match The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR - AEW World Trios Championship Match Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight - Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe - Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart - Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match
