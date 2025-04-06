Create
  • AEW Dynasty 2025 Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Multiple title matches, Jon Moxley in trouble, Former WWE stars to turn heel?

AEW Dynasty 2025 Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Multiple title matches, Jon Moxley in trouble, Former WWE stars to turn heel?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 06, 2025 14:50 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Dynasty 2025 right here.

14:50 (GMT)6 APR 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 is just hours away, and the card looks absolutely stacked. Below are the advertised matches for the pay-per-view:

Zero-Hour:

Nick Wayne and CRU vs. AR Fox and Top Flight
Max Caster Open Challenge

Main Show:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - AEW World Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido - Title vs. Mask - ROH World Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne - AEW Women's World Championship Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey - AEW International Championship Match
Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole - No Time Limit - AEW TNT Championship Match
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR - AEW World Trios Championship Match
Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight - Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match
Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe - Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match
Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart - Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match
