AEW Rampage Live Results (April 8, 2022)

What will happen on this week's AEW Rampage event?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 09 April 2022 07:46 IST - Published: April, 09 2022 06:44 AM IST
...
...
...
Bryan locks in the LeBell Lock for the win.

Bryan Danielson defeats Trent Baretta
...
Bryan hits the Busaiku Knee followed by the Gotch-style Piledriver. He pulls Trent's arms and repeatedly kicks him in the head.
...
William Regal's insights on commentary are interesting to hear.
...
Trent hits a rolling elbow strike. He hits a suplex followed by a Lariat. Another two-count.
...
Bryan goes for a back suplex from the top rope but Trent counters the momentum and nearly picks up the win. 
...
...
Bryan goes for the corner dropkick but Trent moves out of the way. He hits the swinging DDT for a two-count.
...
...
Trent hits a back elbow strike in the corner and goes for a swinging DDT but Bryan counters it into a shoulder catcher suplex.
...
Bryan goes to the top rope but is thwarted by Trent. He hits a superplex on the top star.
...
Bryan punches Trent's surgically repaired neck. He lands a few uppercuts and hits a snap suplex.
...
...
...
Bryan goes for a suicide dive but Trent catches him with a Saito suplex. He runs into the steel steps after Bryan moves out of the way.
...
Bryan hits a few kicks in the corner but is dumped out of the ring by Trent. He goes for a suicide dive but Bryan kicks his mid-section.
...
Bryan locks in the Front Chancery but Trent counters with a Northern Lights suplex.
...
Bryan lands a few kicks before Trent fights back. They are at a stalemate.
...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's episode of Rampage. We kick things off immediately in the ring.

Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Baretta

