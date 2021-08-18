Create
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Commentary and Score, AFC Cup 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC kicks off at 04.30 PM IST.
Updated: 18 August 2021 10:31 IST - Published: August, 18 2021 10:07 AM IST
...
Star Sports Network will telecast the AFC Cup group stage fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. Fans can watch live action in English & Hindi. One can watch the match in Bengali and Malayalam on Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3. Moreover, Disney+ Hotstar will telecast the AFC Cup fixture between the two Indian sides.

India: Star Sports Network, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3 & Disney+ Hotstar, TV9 Bangla.
...
...
...
Bengaluru FC Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Sarthak Golui, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Muhammed Ashique, Cleiton Silva, Yrondu Musavu-King

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Singh, Hugo Boumous, Lenny Rodrigues, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams
...
No new changes reported. Prince Ibara, Edmund Lalrindika and Harmanpreet Singh are not available due to previous health concerns.
...
Joni Kauko will not be available due to national team commitments while Sandesh Jhingan has traveled to Croatia to join Sibenik. Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Ashutosh Singh and Amrinder Singh have joined ATK Mohun Bagan.
...
Bengaluru FC form guide: W-L-L-W-W (Latest on the right)
ATK Mohun Bagan FC form guide: D-L-D-L-W (Latest on the right)
...
Bengaluru FC had a 5-2 lead in head-to-head results against the erstwhile ATK side while it trailed 5-2 against Mohun Bagan on head-to-head results prior to the merger.
...
ATK Mohun Bagan have played Bengaluru FC twice in the ISL 2020-21 as a newly merged entity. The Mariners won both legs of the league stage with 1-0 and 2-0 scorelines.
...
ATK Mohun Bagan FC face Bengaluru FC in an all-India clash on matchday one of the AFC Cup 2021 Group Stage at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives. The two teams have been drawn in Group E of the AFC Cup alongside Basundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maziya).Bengaluru FC overcame a stern Club Eagles (Maldives) clash in the playoff round with a 1-0 win after walking past Tribhuvan Army FC (Nepal) in the preliminary round with a 5-0 win. A piledriver from Jayesh Rane was the solitary goal of the game against Eagles.ATK Mohun Bagan FC have not played a single competitive game since their ISL final loss to Mumbai City FC courtesy of a late goal from Bipin Singh. The Mariners qualified for the group stage right away after the newly merged side decided to retain Mohun Bagan's earned spot in the group stage by winning the I-League 2019-20.
...
Hello and Welcome to Sportskeeda's LIVE coverage of the AFC Cup Group E game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. This is your host, Sayak Dipta Dey, who will keep you company as the action unfolds in the Maldives.

