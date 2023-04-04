DC vs GT IPL Live Score 2023 Updates: Can Delhi Capitals open their accounts on the points table against Gujarat Titans?

DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 8 Updates: A blockbuster Tuesday is upon as Delhi Capitals will play at their home ground after four years where they'll be taking on Gujarat Titans. After a contrasting result for both sides in the first match, DC is on lookout for their first win while GT would be aiming at a second victory on the trot. After a dismal batting performance in their previous game, it'll be a task for the home team to counter the Titans' bowling attack. Follow Sportskeeda for DC vs GT Live Score in IPL 2023.

Read More