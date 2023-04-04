Create
Live

DC vs GT IPL Live Score 2023 Updates: Can Delhi Capitals open their accounts on the points table against Gujarat Titans?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 04, 2023 18:45 IST

DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 8 Updates: A blockbuster Tuesday is upon as Delhi Capitals will play at their home ground after four years where they'll be taking on Gujarat Titans. After a contrasting result for both sides in the first match, DC is on lookout for their first win while GT would be aiming at a second victory on the trot. After a dismal batting performance in their previous game, it'll be a task for the home team to counter the Titans' bowling attack. Follow Sportskeeda for DC vs GT Live Score in IPL 2023.

topic-thumbnail

18:45 (IST)4 APR 2023

GT Player Report
GT Players Report: Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the IPL due to his injury in the first game. David Miller joins GT today and he is the most likely to replace him.

18:40 (IST)4 APR 2023

DC Player Report
DC Player Report: Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are available for the game tonight for DC.

18:32 (IST)4 APR 2023

Ground Status
Status of the ground: The Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed light drizzle yesterday and there is a chance of a small interruption due to passing showers during the game. However, any major interruption in the match isn't expected. The ground is a small one and  it looks a good one to compile runs.

18:27 (IST)4 APR 2023

Last year, DC and GT met at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, where Shubman Gill's 84-run knock helped the Gujarat Titans record a 14-run victory. With the two teams clashing at Delhi's home venue for the first time, skipper David Warner and co. would be aiming at equalling the score with a win tonight.

18:26 (IST)4 APR 2023

Head-to-head in IPL:
Matches: 1
GT: 1
DC: 0

18:25 (IST)4 APR 2023

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

18:24 (IST)4 APR 2023

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel 

18:24 (IST)4 APR 2023

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 7th match of the 2023 IPL between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online