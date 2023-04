GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 13 Updates: Gujarat Titans to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in a battle between the sides' spinners at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As both teams look to get an important win under their belts, it will be an advantage for the Titans, who will be playing at home and have bossed proceedings at this venue. Follow GT vs KKR Live Score at IPL 2023. at Sportskeeda.

Read More