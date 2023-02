IND-W vs WI-W Live Score Updates: Pooja Vastrakar has gotten India into a commanding position with the big wicket of West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews. This is an opportunity for them to make the most of this opening and use the powerplay to their advantage. Will West Indies be able to get a move on from here? Follow Sportskeeda for the live score of the T20 World Cup 2023.

Read More