India vs Argentina Semifinal Women's Hockey Olympics 2021 LIVE scores, updates & commentary

Drag-Flicks and chill! 😅— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
Need more of these today. 🏑#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #Cheer4India #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/IX9J5lReJV
TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🗞️— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
Here's how we are lined up to take on Argentina for our Semifinal match. 💪#ARGvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #Cheer4India #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/hcwZJKHvpO
Here is the head to head record between Argentina and India women at #Olympics.— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 4, 2021
The second #Hockey women's semi final game starts in less than an hour.@ArgFieldHockey @TheHockeyIndia #HockeyInvites #StrongerTogether #VamosArgentina #ChakDeIndia
From Tokyo 🇯🇵— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2021
With love 🇮🇳
Join us in wishing the Women in Blue before their historic game. 💙#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/n8RIfftz8t