India vs Argentina Semifinal Women's Hockey Olympics 2021 LIVE scores, updates & commentary

Catch all LIVE scores, updates of India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semifinal at Olympics 2021
Updated: 04 August 2021 15:15 IST - Published: August, 04 2021 02:34 PM IST
Check out the full profile of the women's side from Argentina using the link above!
Argentina have been clinical in their performances so far in the tournament. The world no. 2 side have only dropped just the two matches to Australia and New Zealand and are a mighty opponent.
Indian drag flicker Gurjit Kaur had a star turn to her campaign in the quarterfinals when she led the side to the win over Australia with her solitary goal. She had failed to convert any of previous Penalty Corner for her side, but managed to step up just when it mattered the most! 

Hockey India had the best response to Gurjit's heroics; hopefully, there will be more of Drag Flicks and chill in this match as well!  
The starting lineups are out:
INDIA XI: Navjyot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Nisha, Savita (GK), Rani Rampal (c), Vandana Kataria, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Neha Goyal.

Coach: Sjoerd Marine

ARGENTINA XI: Suchi MB, Toccalino S, Gorzelany A, Raposo Ruiz de los, Alonso A, Merino D, Sanchez Mocai R, Sauze Valdez, Tribchinetti EM, Barrionuevo MN (c), Jankunas A

Coach: Carlos Jose Retegui
The two teams have met once before, with Argentina winning with a comprehensive 5-0 margin. But things have changed since their last meeting and we are likely to have a tight contest at our hands!
There's still time for Live action, which should get underway at 3.30 pm IST. Until then, take a look at our full length preview of the semifinal match from the link above!
Hello and Welcome to SportsKeeda's live coverage of the semifinals day of Women's Hockey tournament! It is another big moment for all of us and we could see history being scripted for Indian Sport, with the Women's side will be taking the pitch for a first-ever Olympic semifinal!

Emotions will be running high, and pressure is on! It is time for India vs Argentina! The Indian eves come into this match on the back of three consecutive wins, having lost their opening three fixtures. They qualified for the knock-outs on the final day, after Great Britain beat Ireland in the final group. At that point, many had thought that India had gotten their hands on just bonus QF game as they were set to face the mighty Australian side. But the Indian Women's team had other ideas! 

Against a prolific Australian side, not only did they manage to convert their first penalty corner, but they prevented innumerable penalty corners and attacks from the Aussies. Savita in the goal continued to shine, but her defense lifted their game to another level with Grace and Gurjit being stubborn as they get to not let the Aussies pass them easily. Grace was outstanding and did not let even one attack penetrate the circle from her side. The attackers too, were running up and down the pitch constantly, in an attempt to help the midfielders and the defenders, and their efforts paid off significantly with a 1-0 win to enter the semifinals. 

But after beating the World No. 3 team, today India face an even tougher challenge, as they take on the World No.2 team, Argentina. Compared to Australia or Netherlands, Argentina were not their at their best in the group stages. They lost two games in it, one being to Australia and the other to their neighbors New Zealand, and managed to win their remaining three fixtures. Their wins too, were not as convincing as one would expect from them. They are a strong side, a tough side to play and a very tough side to beat. They did show glimpses of their caliber in their group stages, and won their quarters against Germany quite comprehensively, but they will know not to take the Indian side lightly, and not to make the same mistake the Aussies did. 

Argentina have been here before, in the Semi-Finals, rather apart from Rio 2016, they had made into four consecutive Semi-Finals before that. On no occasion though, did they manage to win the gold. They were runners up twice, and won the bronze twice. They will be the favorites today as well, seeing the ranks of both the times, and the recent results against each other. Argentina have enjoyed more wins in the recent past against a young Indian side, who are sowing their seeds to become a dominant force. But today it will be a different ball game altogether. 

Argentina's prior meetings with India haven't ended well for us, but the latter side looks to have ignited a fire from within of late. They've just beaten one of the favourites Australia, and kept a clean sheet against them. Surely they are up to the challenge of the South Americans. Argentina and India have both faced defeats in the Olympics, and know what it is like to fight back. Argentina's defense has only improved since the group stages, and they too come into the semi's having kept a clean sheet in the quarters. Argentina defeated Germany in their previous game, who had beaten India in the group stages quite convincingly, and India have beaten Australia, to whom Argentina lost in their group. So nothing there either to separate the teams. 

This game without a doubt promises to be a humdinger of a contest, full of action, drama and the highest quality of Hockey. So sit back, put your feet up, and let us take you through everything that unfolds in this match!

