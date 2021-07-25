Create
India vs Australia hockey LIVE: Scores & commentary of men's pool A Olympics 2021

All the updates, news, photos and reactions from Indian men's hockey team match against Australia.
Updated: 25 July 2021 15:20 IST - Published: July, 25 2021 02:45 PM IST
...
The stats from the first quarter of the game 

Australia had more possession during the first quarter
...
The second quarter begins. 
...
15' Australia 1 - India 0

Rupinderpal Singh sends a trial blazer and the Australian goalkeeper keeps its away. India loses another PC chance. 

That brings us to the end of the first quarter with Australia in the lead. 
...
14' Australia 1 - India 0

Lalit Upadhyay takes on the Australian defence all alone. He loses the ball but the Indian strikers and the Australian defence makes sure India gets a PC. They should make this count. 
...
12' Australia 1 - India 0

Relentless attack from Australia. Just wide of the mark after the ball rebounds off Sreejesh who did well to block the initial shot. A wobbly looking India now as we come to the close of the first quarter. 
...
...
9' Australia 1- India 0

Australia take the lead. Daniel Beale puts in a clever touch to guide the ball into the Indian net.
...
9' 

Australia barge into the Indian circle and there is a melee and we have a penalty corner for Australia. 
...
8' 

A penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet just puts it a little high and India miss a golden opportunity to take the lead. They hit the roof of the goal. 
...
7' 

Amit Rohidas with a chance. He is fed by a long ball. He gets some time to play a backhand push but instead targets it wide. 
...
5'

Australia build the attack on the flanks. Penetrate into the circle. The Indians crowd in a jiffy and avert any danger. Clash of sticks and India gets a free hit out of the 'D'. 
...
Australia will be looking to secure their second win at the Tokyo Olympics. They won their first match 5-3 versus Japan.


The Australian team form a huddle before the start of the match against India (PC: Kookaburras/twitter)
...
4' 

The Australians are slowly building up on the attack. The conditions are hot and humid. Australia get a free shot from near the circle. The Indian defence is on cue. 
...
3'

Manpreet gets a free shot from the edge of the D but Indians lose the ball in the melee of the Australian defence. There is a counter-attack from Australia but doesn't go anywhere. 
...
1' 

Australians are just happy to start proceedings among themselves. They slowly but steadily build up the attack. 
...
The whistle and we are up and running! 
...
Indian goalkeeper P R Sreejesh is busy arranging all requirements for penalty corners. 
...
Here is the head to head record between India and Australia 
Both teams know each other well
...
India in Blue and Australia in Green and Yellowish-Golden look. And let's brace ourselves for an attacking brand of hockey. 
...
The National Anthems are done. We are just minutes away from the start. 
...
This is what Chief Coach Graham Reid said on Saturday: 

"Australia are always a tough competitor. I believe they had a shaky start today against Japan, is what I was told by third-party sources. We have half a day today to have a look at both the games. We have already prepared for Australia back in Bangalore but watching the video will always help us see what new tactics they have now. It will be a tough game tomorrow and our players are up for the challenge. It's always good to win the first game at the Olympics and get the three points on board."
...
Jana Gana Mana followed by Advance Australia Fair. 
...
The teams are lined up for the National Anthems. 
...
...
We are just minutes away from the match. The teams are walking out and so are the umpires. 
...
Good afternoon and welcome to Sportskeeda's LIVE updates of Indian men's hockey match between India and Australia. 

India got off to a good start yesterday beating New Zealand 3-2 and Australia beat Japan 5-3. This was after Japan was leading Australia for sometime. 

This evening match between two powerhouses of hockey is going to be interesting. Sit back, relax and enjoy our updates. 

