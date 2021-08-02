Create
India vs Australia Quarterfinal Women's Hockey Olympics 2021 LIVE scores, updates & commentary

Updated: 02 August 2021 08:33 IST - Published: August, 02 2021 07:35 AM IST
3' - India right back with the attack and almost steal a shot on target. Good and tight defense from the Aussies. 
Savita is already a busy keeper today. The Indian star is looking to take on the Aussie forwards as the defense does well to clear the ball!
2' - Australia on target already, and the goal has been stopped by the pole. Savita beaten comprehensively and Australia already showing their dominance. 
1' - Australia trying to come up with an attack themselves, but an error in the final pass. 
1' - India straight away looking to penetrate the circle, but the Aussies able to keep them out and regain possession. 
1' - India have center and they've set things rolling. Australia looking far too relaxed, as compared to their Indian counterparts. 
India in the huddle, here we go!
Right then, we are about to get underway! The teams are out for the national anthems! 
We're just minutes away from live action! Keep sharing your insights and comments with us in Live Chat.
Lineups:

India Women: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika Malik, Savita Punia (keeper), Vandana Katariya, Udita Duhan, Navneet Kaur, Rani Rampal (C), Neha Goyal

Australia Women: Ambrosia Malone, Any Rose Lawton, Madison Mae Fitzpatrick, Edwina Bone (C), Stephanie Anna Kreshaw, Kaitlin Nobbs, Renee Taylor, Elisabeth Kane Jenner, Emily Chalker, Rachel Anne Lynch (keeper), Savannah Fitzpatrick 
The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 IST. Until then, read Sportskeeda's full length preview for this exciting quarterfinal clash from the link above!
Hello and a very good morning to you all! Welcome to SportsKeeda's live coverage of the Women's Hockey Quarter Finals! India, against all odds have seen it through to the knockouts with two wins in their last two games, but today an altogether different opponent stands in front of them. Australia are coming into the quarter finals, on the back of five wins. The challenge is a gruesome one, but our champions have it in them to overcome it! It's time for India Women vs Australia Women! 

Coming into this fixture, the Aussies have dominated their group and are looking invincibles at the moment. Five out five wins in the group stage and they have conceded just one goal. They are ranked 2nd in the world and they are here for the gold. 

But our Indians are not shy to a challenge. They needed two wins to make it to the quarters, both do or die situations, and they have prospered. They stand here today, ready for the mighty challenge ahead of them.

India, throughout the group stages have lacked the most in their finishing, but Vandana Kataria is coming on the back of an impressive hat trick, which will boost her and her team's confidence. 

Indian team's skipper Rani has been carrying the team on her shoulders, she has been the architect and controlled the flow of her team's game as well. She yet again will be the main person today. 

India's conversion rate through penalty corners has also be a tad underpar so far. They've managed to get penalty corners easily, but have missed out on converting them and that could be something they should improve today. 

Australia, ranked as one of the best in the world, have more bases covered, but also will be expected to do better. They will be coming in as favourites, with a sense to prove themselves as one of the best. 

Whereas, for our Indian Women, they have nothing to lose. From the jaws of elimination, making it into the quarters is a big task in itself, and they should be under less pressure. 

That being said, India will go for the win but obviously, and will be looking to cause an upset here. They've got the skill, they've got the talent, all they need is to be calm and composed. 

Savita Punia has been solid with her saves, and will be kept quite busy today, along with the defenders. But she can be counted on to make some good saves. The attackers though, need to support her, and score half chances too today, as against Australia, chances will not be coming in as easily, as their previous games. 

All in all, this fixture promises to be an enthralling one, with one team looking to cruise past into the semi finals, against one team, looking to climb a mountain in front of them, in order for the semi final spot. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action!

