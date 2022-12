India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 1st Test, Day-1: After a solid start from the opening duo for India, Taijul Islam finally gets Bangladesh the first wicket in the form of Shubman Gill. Cheteshwar Pujara has joined the skipper KL Rahul on the crease. Follow Sportskeeda for the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test, Day 1

Read More