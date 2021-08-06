India vs Great Britain Olympics 2021 Women's Hockey bronze medal match LIVE scores, updates & commentary

We are less than 30 minutes away from the #Hockey women's #Bronze medal game between Great Britain and India. #Tokyo2020— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 6, 2021
Here is their head to head record at the #Olympics @GBHockey @TheHockeyIndia
TEAM NEWS! 🗞️— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2021
Our starting lineup against Great Britain for today's Bronze Medal match. 👇#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/1DX8PWpwL1
We are counting down to the #Hockey women's #Bronze medal game between Great Britain and India at #Tokyo2020.— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 6, 2021
Here are the two drag-flickers who could prove to be the difference today in this medal game.
Who are you rooting for? @GBHockey @TheHockeyIndia
💙 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 5, 2021
The Indian Women's Hockey Team will play against Great Britain in their Bronze Medal match. 🥉
📍 Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch
🗓️ 6 August
🕖 7:00 AM IST#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/F0AI3PoqSZ