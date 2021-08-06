Create
India vs Great Britain Olympics 2021 Women's Hockey bronze medal match LIVE scores, updates & commentary

Catch all LIVE scores of India vs Great Britain Women's Hockey bronze medal match at Olympics 2021
Updated: 06 August 2021 06:55 IST - Published: August, 06 2021 05:56 AM IST
National Anthems are being played! 
It is just about time people, about time for our Women's team to create history! It is going to be a thrilling game, full of intensity, full of drama, and full of the top most quality of hockey. The British will not be easy to keep away, and rather will have it easier, having been here previously, but the Indian team this year has defied all odds, and stand tall! Nothing else matters now, but just the next 60 minutes! 
Can the Indian eves end their fairytale run with a medal here in Tokyo? We're about to find out soon, Players are our on the pitch!!
Just over 10 minutes for live action! It is time to cheer for your side!!
Here's a look at the detailed head-to-head between the two sides!
India on their part will rely on Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Kataria as well as other goal-scorers including Neha Goyal and skipper Rani Rampal to score goals for their side! The Monika and Sushila Chanu-led midfield has also been crucial in the side's success and will need to find the same edge today!
Watch out for star forward Hannah Martin and drag flicker Giselle Ashley from the British line-up. The two have a total of 6 goals between them and could well cause a few problems for the Deep Grace Ekka and Salima Tete-led Indian defense, which has otherwise been impeccable throughout the tournament!
Lineups:

Great Britain: Madeleine Hinch (GK), Laura Unsworth, Anne-Frances Toman, Hannah Martin, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Giselle Ashley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (C), Shona McAllin, Lily Owsley

India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika Malik, Savita Punia (GK), Nisha Warsi, Vandana Katariya, Udita Duhan, Navneet Kaur, Rani Rampal (C), Neha Goyal
While we wait for the players to step out on court, take to the Live Chat to share of comments and insights with us. You can also share your wishes and messages of support for the Indian eves on Twitter and we'll add some of the best tweets here as we go on!
With just over half an hour left for Live action, we'll help you catch on the recent match history between the two sides. Read Sportskeeda's full length preview of the India vs Great Britain bronze medal play-off from the link above!
The women in blue will be taking on defending champions Great Britain in the bronze medal match at 7 am IST, which is about 35 minutes from now. The Indian side is looking to follow in the footsteps of the men's counterparts, who took the third place in yesterday's play-off!
It is Match day for the Indian women's hockey team!!
Hello and a very good morning on another historic day in Indian Hockey! Welcome to the bronze medal match of Women's Hockey, where India take on Great Britain, in an attempt to secure their first Olympic medal ever! The task today, is a massive one, but the Indian Women have sown some strong determination and have played their hearts out to get here! Expect them to do the same today!  

Both teams have lost to the better sides in their respective semi finals clash, and both the top ranked teams in the world will clash later in the day for the gold medal. But here, there is a sense of urgency between these two teams, because one team will have to go home without a medal! Just the one medal up for grabs, and two teams trying to avenge their emotions of defeat in the semis, this game has all they hints of being a stunner! 

India come into this game, losing very narrowly to Argentina, but without the doubt, the latter were more convincing with their game, and payed to their strengths. India's terrific run of form, of three unbeaten games in a row came to an end, and their dream run was put to a stop. But they are not done with the Olympics yet, as today they can continue to dream, dream for a bronze medal. 

They were not expected to be here, they shouldn't be here as many of the pundits around the world would have said at the start of the tournament, but today, every soul who understands Hockey, knows very well, this team deserves nothing less. A shot at their first medal on the lines, can the Women in Blue go jump that last hurdle? 

Up against them, are fierce competitors Great Britain, who received a thumping in their semi finals and lost by a big margin of 5-1, to the ruthless Dutch, will want to finish their campaign on a high, and regain some momentum. Their performance in the quarter finals was also not as comprehensive as one might have expected from them, as they edged over Spain in Penalties. Whereas India caused one of the biggest upsets of the tournaments, defeating the mighty Aussies. 

Both teams have faced each other earlier in the past week. In the group stages, Great Britain came up on top, quite convincingly that too, with a scoreline of 4-1, but the Indian team they faced then, to what they will face today, are two different teams. The names in the squad are the same, but the efforts, the potential, the hunger for winning has boosted India to a level where people expect them to turn up as winners. 

Great Britain have enjoyed a better record in the group stages as well, winning three games, as compared to India's two, but since these two last met, India have turned a new leaf and are looking far more balanced, far more in control and far more threatening. Great Britain will have noted the changes, and will be ready nonetheless, but India too, will be ready to punce on the mistakes of GBR, as seen in the semis. 

India will be the underdogs again today, and Great Britain the favourites, for various reasons. India are ranked quite low in international hockey, India have finished lower in the group, India have a poor head to head against GBR, and of course the group stage result this year. India come into this fixture, with nothing to lose, entering this stage of the Olympics for the very first time. But for the Britishers, they have a lot to answer for. 

Great Britain are the former Olympic Champions, having won in Rio 2016, and a bronze in 2012. They have been here before, and they will count on their experience, their quality, and their potential to spoil the party for India. They will come in beaming with confidence, regardless of the semi final loss, to seek comfort in a bronze, after having failed to defend their gold! 

It is without doubt going to be a cracker of a contest! We saw the Men's team do it yesterday, fighting back from a two goal deficit, to take a two goal lead, and win the game eventually. The Women's team will take inspiration from them, and push for glory! Hopefully your eyes are wide and awake by now, so just sit back, relax, and let us take you all the way!

