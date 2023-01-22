Create

India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 22, 2023 17:06 IST

The match begins at 7 pm IST

17:06 (IST)22 JAN 2023

Key battles down the years and overall head-to-head stats:

Matches Played:  44
india: 24
New Zealand:  15
Draws:  5

India beat New Zealand 3-0 in their first official meeting at the 1960 Rome Olympics


New Zealand turned the tables in the second meeting at the 1968 Olympic Games with a 2-1 win

More recently, India beat New Zealand 5-0 in the Tokyo Test event ahead of the Olympics in 2019

At the Pro League, last year, India beat New Zealand 4-3 and 7-4 at the Kalinga Stadium

Who will prevail at the same venue today??

16:58 (IST)22 JAN 2023

How do the two teams stack up in terms of the FIH Rankings?

india - 6
New Zealand - 12

16:53 (IST)22 JAN 2023

Read on to know what former coach Sjoerd Marijne told Sportskeeda about India's prospects ahead of the World Cup knockout games.

16:51 (IST)22 JAN 2023

Read on to know more about the key player battles ahead of today's match!

16:48 (IST)22 JAN 2023

What can we expect from the all-important India-New Zealand crossover and how have the Black Sticks performed recently?

Read on to know more

16:40 (IST)22 JAN 2023

The Indian men’s hockey team need to beat New Zealand if they are to advance to the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinals.

 The Indians began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain which was followed by a goalless humdinger against England.

 
A 4-2 win over Wales wasn’t sufficient to end up table-toppers since England had beaten Wales and Spain by higher margins that the Indians (5-0 and 4-0 respectively) thereby earning a direct ticket to the
quarterfinals.

 
India begin as firm favorites against a team ranked six notches below them in the 12th position as per the FIH rankings.  

 
More significant is the fact that New Zealand have struggled throughout the tournament after failing to beat either India or Spain in the Hockey Pro League mini-tournament late last year.

 
That said, anything can happen in the knockouts.  New Zealand had stunned India in the semifinal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, an event which led to an upheaval in Indian hockey circles.

 
Kane Russell can work magic with his drag flicks as can Simon Child with his penetrating runs – and Graham Reid and co. will be prepared for surprises in front of packed crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.

 
Stay with Sportskeeda as we bring you up-to-date with the buildup and the action that begins at 7 pm IST.
