India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates

Key battles down the years and overall head-to-head stats: <br><br>Matches Played:<br> 44<br>india: 24<br>New Zealand:<br> 15<br>Draws:<br> 5<br><br>India beat New Zealand 3-0 in their first official meeting at the 1960 Rome Olympics<br><br><br>New Zealand turned the tables in the second meeting at the 1968 Olympic Games with a 2-1 win<br><br>More recently, India beat New Zealand 5-0 in the Tokyo Test event ahead of the Olympics in 2019<br><br>At the Pro League, last year, India beat New Zealand 4-3 and 7-4 at the Kalinga Stadium<br><br>Who will prevail at the same venue today??