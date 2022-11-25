Create

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: India goes up against New Zealand in a high stakes series opener

By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 25,2022 06:26:35 (IST)
IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: The 50-overs cricket is back as India and New Zealand collide in the first ODI with both keeping their eyes on the 2023 World Cup which is just a few months away. Coming from a T20I series win over the hosts, India is riding high in confidence but New Zealand has been the dominating side in the recent past. With Shikhar Dhawan making his comeback into the side, he has a lot to prove as he leads India in this 3-match ODI series. Who will rise to the top in the series opener? Follow Sportskeeda for the IND vs NZ Live Score of 1st ODI

06:26 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland has shorter boundaries on the either sides and they go shorter just behind the keeper. The bowlers would like to go short and wide and we can witness a competitive action between the bat and ball. Look out for outrageous shots from SKY as he will favor the shorter boundaries. Spinners have been better in the economy rate, so they will have a role to play in today's game.

06:19 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
However, we can expect a good game of cricket with hopes of rain to stay away during the course of this first ODI.

06:17 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
The weather at Eden Park seems just fine but rain on Thursday has created chances of a wet outfield with clouds hovering during the match.

06:11 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND head-to-head in last 5 ODIs
India: 0
New Zealand: 4
NR: 1

06:11 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND head-to-head in ODIs 
Matches: 110
India: 55
New Zealand: 49
NR: 5
Ties: 1

06:11 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

06:10 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

06:10 (IST)

25 Nov 2022
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand. The visitors are high in confidence post the T20I series victory and the Shikhar Dhawan led Indian side would look to replicate the same in the 3-match ODI series. Will New Zealand be able to fight back?

More on:

LIVE CHAT online