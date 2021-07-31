Create
India vs South Africa Women's Hockey Olympics 2021 LIVE Score, Updates & commentary; India leads 1-0

Catch the LIVE scores of India vs South Africa women's Pool A Olympics 2021 hockey match
Updated: 31 July 2021 09:19 IST - Published: July, 31 2021 08:17 AM IST
17' India 2-1 South Africa

GOALLL! India finally convert a penalty corner! 
17' Penalty corner for India.
Kickoff. 2nd quarter.
1st quarter analysis: The Indian eves came through a gutsy 1-0 win against Ireland yesterday, marking their first Olympic victory since 1980! The spirits were high in the Rani-led squad and they came out firing on all cylinders, creating a spate of scoring opportunities through Penalty Corners right away.

The Indian women have been in top form in the midfield as well as defense, but the attack and Penalty Corner conversion has been a bit of a problem. Vandana Kataria ensured that India didn’t find themselves under pressure, scoring a brilliant field goal with a timely deflection.

But a solid last few minutes of the quarter saw South Africa equalize Tarryn Glasby. India scored a Penalty Corner with 4 seconds remaining, but India fail to score again!
That's the end of the first quarter with both sides at one goal each.
15' Penalty corner for India with 4.5 seconds left in the quarter.
South Africa rewarded for keeping up the pressure in the Indian half as a long pass into the circle finds the stick!
15' India 1-1 South Africa

South Africa equalise in the dying seconds of the first quarter. Poor defensive work from Udita who allows in an easy deflected goal to South Africans.
Just about 2 minutes left in the quarter.
So far so good for India. Dominated possessions and attacks. South Africa look like they are in a mess.
...
The experienced Vandana Kataria finds herself at the right place at the right time. Gets the deflection to give India the lead!
5' India 1-0 South Africa

India take the lead through a deflected goal! Vandana on the scoresheet.
The play continues since the referral wasn't upheld.
India try a bit of a variation, but still no goal for the women in blue. India goes upstairs asking for a third Penalty Corner!
...
2' Another penalty corner for India!

And the penalty corner woes continue for India. The team doesn't convert.
Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit were the batteries for the first Penalty Corner, but the South African defense do well to hold off the stroke.
1' Penalty corner for India.

And it is hit wide
The match is underway!
The national anthems are done with and we're about to kickoff.
...
The team lineups are out!

INDIA XI:  Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Neha Goyal, Monika Malik, Rani Rampal (C), Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Nisha.

COACH - Sjoerd Marijne.

SOUTH AFRICA XI: Erin Hunter (C), Charne Maddocks, Tarryn Glasby, Quanita Bobbs, Phumelela Mbande (GK), Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Kristen Paton, Taryn Mallett, Celia Seerane, Marizen Marais.

COACH - Robin van Ginkel.
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of India vs South Africa women's hockey match in this Pool A match in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It is the 5th and final group stage game scheduled to start at 8:45 AM IST. India after stealing a late winner against Ireland have their qualifications hope up and running. India need to win today's game and hope that Great Britain don't lose to Ireland in the evening. If India does not want to rely on Great Britain on their qualification hopes, they will have to win today's game by a decent margin to bridge the 3 goal difference goal gap.

South Africa on the other hand are just looking for a consolation win with their hopes looking dead. Only way they can qualify is if they win by a big margin today and GBR beat Ireland by a decent margin in the evening.
So sit back and enjoy while I, Raghav Tikmany alongside Vedant will take you through whatever unfolds in the next 60 minutes.

