India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates

India take on Wales in their third and final Pool D encounter, hoping to gain direct access to the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinals by topping the group. What they need to do to get there will also be dependent on the result of the England-Spain encounter that will begin at 5 pm IST. India take on Wales at 7 pm IST with both matches being played at Odisha's Kalinga Stadium. Stay with Sportskeeda as we bring you updates and live reports from the Hockey World Cup
Sadly we have to report that Goalkeeper Rhys Payne will be unable to play for the remainder of the World Cup due to a significant knee injury sustained in a recent training session.— Hockey Wales (@HockeyWales) January 19, 2023
We would like to extend our very best wishes to Rhys for his recovery and rehabilitation period. pic.twitter.com/Oh81nVl83N