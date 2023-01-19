India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates

India take on Wales in their third and final Pool D encounter, hoping to gain direct access to the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinals by topping the group. What they need to do to get there will also be dependent on the result of the England-Spain encounter that will begin at 5 pm IST. India take on Wales at 7 pm IST with both matches being played at Odisha's Kalinga Stadium. Stay with Sportskeeda as we bring you updates and live reports from the Hockey World Cup

