KBFC vs BFC Live Score, Latest Updates, ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC get the ISL 2023-24 season underway against Bengaluru FC

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 21, 2023 20:31 IST

KBFC vs BFC Live Score, Latest Updates for ISL 2023-24: Both Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC have started out their Indian Super League 2023-24 opening clash on a cautious note at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on Thursday, September 21. In the initial exchanges, no clear-cut chances appeared for either outfit. The last time the two sides collided in the league, it was an iconic affair with the Blasters infamously forfeiting the match. Follow Sportskeeda for KBFC vs BFC Live Score of ISL 2023-24.

20:31 (IST)21 SEP 2023

19' It's been an uneventful affair, with neither side having any decisiveness in the final third, the scoreline remains 0-0 until now. 

20:24 (IST)21 SEP 2023

15' The battle for midfield control will be pivotal in this tie with both sides using contrasting setups. Neither side have looked exceedingly cohesive so far but the early dominance from the Blasters have definitely faded out.

20:19 (IST)21 SEP 2023

KBFC 0-0 BFC
10' So far, it's been a cautious start from both sides but expect either of the teams to switch up gears soon enough. However, the passing has to improve drastically. 

20:16 (IST)21 SEP 2023

KBFC 0-0 BFC
8' A free-kick for Bengaluru and the delivery from Roshan is on point, however, Milos Drincic rises the highest to thwart away any danger. 

20:15 (IST)21 SEP 2023

KBFC 0-0 BFC
6' Raining incessantly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the conditions aren't the most suitable for either side to execute their plan thoroughly. 

20:11 (IST)21 SEP 2023

KBFC 0-0 BFC
3' Bengaluru are playing with a five-at-the-back system along with two holding midfielders and hence it's been all Kerala in terms of possession. But no substantial opportunity has been created so far. 

20:08 (IST)21 SEP 2023

1' Early corner for the Blasters, however, Adrian Luna's delivery is short and dealt with easily by Bengaluru FC.

20:05 (IST)21 SEP 2023

1' KICK-OFF!

Kerala Blasters FC get the ISL 2023-24 season underway.

20:04 (IST)21 SEP 2023

WE ARE INCHING CLOSER TO THE KICK-OFF!

The players are out in the middle and it's time for the national anthem.

19:43 (IST)21 SEP 2023

Kerala Blasters XI: Sachin, Prabir, Pritam, Milos, Aiban, Daisuke, Jeakson, Danish, Aimen, Luna (c), Peprah.

19:42 (IST)21 SEP 2023

Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet (c), Roshan, Jovanovic, Damjanovic, Jessel, Bhutia, Rohit, Suresh, Keziah, Williams, Sivasakthi.

19:39 (IST)21 SEP 2023

LINEUPS ARE OUT!

19:33 (IST)21 SEP 2023

LIVESTREAM DETAILS: The opening match between the Yellow Army and the Blues can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8.00 pm IST on September 21.

19:33 (IST)21 SEP 2023

TELECAST DETAILS: The clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST on September 21.

19:29 (IST)21 SEP 2023

Bengaluru FC Team News: The Blues too have multiple absentees who are away on Asian Games duty. Rohit Danu and Sunil Chhetri are away with the Blue Tigers.

19:28 (IST)21 SEP 2023

Kerala Blasters Team News: The Blasters have plenty of fitness concerns with Dimitrios Diamantakos returning to the training very recently. Meanwhile, Rahul KP and Bryce Miranda are away on national team duty. More will be revealed about the squad's fitness during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday

19:27 (IST)21 SEP 2023

Head-to-head record between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru:

Matches played: 13.
BFC wins: 8.
KBFC wins: 3.
Draws: 2.

19:26 (IST)21 SEP 2023

THE LAST TIME KBFC AND BFC MET IN THE ISL
The two Southern juggernauts clashed in the knockout playoffs of the ISL 2022-23 season and the affair etched its name in the history books for the events that followed. Following the referee's decision to allow a controversial freekick from Sunil Chhetri in extra time, Ivan Vukomanovic and his team, in protest, walked off the pitch with over fifteen minutes of play remaining. 

The consequences of that incident weighed heavily on the Blasters in terms of fines and match bans for the gaffer. 

19:22 (IST)21 SEP 2023

THE RETURN OF THE ISL
After months of loitering around, football fans can once again glue their eyes to the television set or their smartphones, with the Indian Super League (ISL) returning today for its grand 10th-anniversary edition. 

19:19 (IST)21 SEP 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the opening clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season where Kerala Blasters will lock horns against Southern rivals Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. This is Sayantan and I'll be taking you through what promises to be an exciting encounter to kick-off the Indian footballing gala.
