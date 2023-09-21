KBFC vs BFC Live Score, Latest Updates, ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC get the ISL 2023-24 season underway against Bengaluru FC

KBFC vs BFC Live Score, Latest Updates for ISL 2023-24: Both Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC have started out their Indian Super League 2023-24 opening clash on a cautious note at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on Thursday, September 21. In the initial exchanges, no clear-cut chances appeared for either outfit. The last time the two sides collided in the league, it was an iconic affair with the Blasters infamously forfeiting the match. Follow Sportskeeda for KBFC vs BFC Live Score of ISL 2023-24.

Read More