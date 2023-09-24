Create
IND vs THA Live Score, Women Table Tennis, Asian Games 2023: Manika Batra lose first round in straight sets

Sep 24, 2023

Manika Batra lost to Orawan Paranang in three straight sets the late resistance didn't work for the senior Indian paddler. Ayhika Mukherjee sealed a thrilling game for India in her first game of the second round against Suthasini Sawettabut.

08:25 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 2: Ayhika Mukherjee 11-7 Suthasini Sawettabut
(Match Scores: Ayhika Mukherjee 2-0 Suthasini Sawettabut)

Ayhika has better answers for Suthasini's forehand attack here. She has been patient enough in the rallies before pulling off at the right time. Can she blank Suthasini 3-0? Stay tuned with us.  

08:21 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 2: Ayhika Mukherjee 8-5 Suthasini Sawettabut

Ayhika manages to maintain the lead as both players take a break. The Indian player has been sharp and mostly calm in receiving Suthasini's powerful and wide shots. 

08:17 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 2: Ayhika Mukherjee 6-3 Suthasini Sawettabut

Ayhika has continued the momentum with her defensive game completely spot on. Suthasini is under a bit of pressure and she will need to find her way.


08:13 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 1: Ayhika Mukherjee 18-16 Suthasini Sawettabut
(Match Score: Ayhika Mukherjee 1-0 Suthasini Sawettabut)

Great efforts from Ayhika to take the game down to the wire after trailing for a while in the middle. Although she had the opportunity to seal the game point on three occasions, Suthasini ensured she didn't let the pressure mount over her. The Thai player herself got the game point chances four times. However, Ayhika was the one to force errors on her opponent in crunch moments to pick two straight points and clinch the game. A thrilling game has been pocketed by India. 

08:05 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 1: Ayhika Mukherjee 7-8 Suthasini Sawettabut

Ayhika manages to bridge the gap with a combination of smashes and gentle touches. The Indian player has experience of playing against her Thai opponent just two months ago in the Ultimate Table Tennis.

08:03 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Match 2: Ayhika Mukherjee vs Suthasini Sawettabut

08:02 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Tie Score: India 0-1 Thailand

Manika Batra 0-3 Orawan Pananang (7-11, 1-11, 11-13)

08:00 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 3: Manika Batra 11-13 Orawan Paranang
(Match Score: Manika Batra 0-3 Orawan Paranang)

Manika Batra has lost in straight sets against a determined Orawan in the first match of the pre-quarters.  Despite some resistance in the final game, Batra was outsmarted by the Thai player. 

07:48 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 3: Manika Batra 3-2 Orawan Paranang

Manika has a slender lead now against the Thailand player after a bit of time. How far she can fightback from here?

07:46 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 2: Manika Batra 1-11 Orawan Paranang
(Match Score Manika Batra 0-2 Orawan Paranang)

Sheer dominance from Orawan as the Thailand player left no room for complacency against the top-ranked Indian player in the second game. She rallied past Batra 11-1 with the latter seemingly having lost her rhythm here. 

07:44 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 2: Manika Batra 1-8 Orawan Paranang

Manika Batra hasn't found her tricks to make a comeback as the Thai continued from where she left in the last game. A lot of errors from Batra and this isn't a great start for the team today. 

07:40 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 1: Manika Batra 7-11 Orawan Paranang
(Match Score: Manika Batra 0-1 Orawan Paranang)

Sensational comeback from the Thai player as she pocketed five points in a row. Her relentless attack took Manika by surprise and the Indian will look to make amendments from here. 

07:38 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 1: Manika Batra 7-7 Orawan Paranang

A soft touch from Manika and Orawan sends it wide of the court aerially. A long rally followed between the two and Orawan was the one to win it after Manika pushed the ball out of the court. Two straight points for the Thai player to level the scores. 

07:35 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Game 1: Manika Batra 4-3 Orawan Paranang

Manika Batra started well with some impressive shots but one of them bounced off her own net and gifted her opponent a point. 

07:33 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Match 1: Manika Batra vs Orawan Paranang

07:31 (IST)24 SEP 2023

Top-ranked Indian players Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula are back in action after they were rested yesterday for the Nepal game. 

07:27 (IST)24 SEP 2023

India got the better of teams like Singapore (3-2) and Nepal (3-0) on successive days en route to their pre-quarters game. 

07:26 (IST)24 SEP 2023

The Indian women's table tennis team will face a stiff challenge from Thailand in the Round of 16 tie of the Asian Games 2023. 
