IND vs THA Live Score, Women Table Tennis, Asian Games 2023: Manika Batra lose first round in straight sets

Game 2: Ayhika Mukherjee 11-7 Suthasini Sawettabut (Match Scores: Ayhika Mukherjee 2-0 Suthasini Sawettabut) Ayhika has better answers for Suthasini's forehand attack here. She has been patient enough in the rallies before pulling off at the right time. Can she blank Suthasini 3-0? Stay tuned with us.
(Match Scores: Ayhika Mukherjee 2-0 Suthasini Sawettabut)
Ayhika has better answers for Suthasini's forehand attack here. She has been patient enough in the rallies before pulling off at the right time. Can she blank Suthasini 3-0? Stay tuned with us.