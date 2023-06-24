Create

Nepal vs India SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE Score and Updates

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 24, 2023 18:50 IST

India will look to improve on their 4-0 win against Pakistan with another convincing performance versus Nepal, where a win will see them qualify for the semi-finals.

18:50 (IST)24 JUN 2023

18:40 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Nepal starting lineup: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Sanish Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Rohit Chand, Ayush Ghalan, Arik Bista, Bimal Gharti Magar, Anjan Bista, Devendra Tamang, Laken Limbu, Manish Dangi. 

18:36 (IST)24 JUN 2023

India starting lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sunil Chhetri. 

18:34 (IST)24 JUN 2023

IT'S TIME FOR THE LINEUPS!

18:33 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Entering into their second game of the SAFF Championship, India are in exceptional form, winning seven consecutive games since the turn of the year. Furthermore, the Blue Tigers have maintained an outstanding defensive record as they have not conceded a single goal throughout
this impressive streak.

A resounding 4-0 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in front of a packed Sree Kanteerava Satdium in Bengaluru further showcased their
potential. Three points against Nepal today would ensure their spot in the semi-finals, given Kuwait's victory against Pakistan earlier in the day.

Sunil Chhetri was the chief architect when the Blue Tigers defeated Pakistan, with the Indian skipper scoring yet another hat-trick and taking his
tally to 90 international goals. While the hosts were clinical against the Men in Green, they now aim to capitalize on the momentum and further improve their performance. Head coach Igor Stimac, however, will not be making an appearance as he is suspended after being shown the red card in the last game. 

Meanwhile, Nepal struggled in their opening encounter against Kuwait, resulting in a 3-1 defeat. Their head coach Vincenzo Annese is a
well-known figure among the Indian football fraternity. The Gorkhalis will rely on Annese’s know-how of the league and the players to get a result against an in-form Indian side. While India are clear favorites to win the game, Nepal will hope to avoid mistakes and pose problems for the Indian defense on the counter-attack.

18:27 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Greetings and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the second group-stage match between India and Nepal in the SAFF
Championship 2023. The game will be held at the Sree Kantreerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, June 24. This is Rahul and I’ll guide you through the battle between the 2021 SAFF Championship finalists.

17:46 (IST)24 JUN 2023

