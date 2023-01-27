Create
Netherlands vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium 1 - 2 Netherlands

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 27, 2023 20:16 IST

Belgium 2 - 2 Netherlands (Q3)

20:16 (IST)27 JAN 2023

44'  NICOLAS DE KERPEL SCORES - BLAAK GOES UPSTAIRS!! NO HE DOESN'T - GOAL STANDS!!

20:15 (IST)27 JAN 2023

43' Tom Boon misses - lighting counter from the Dutch - Wortelboer cannot control the ball - Belgium have a counter at the other end - Blaak saves!!

20:14 (IST)27 JAN 2023

43' Sustained pressure from Belgium and they earn a PC - their second!!

They scored off the first - remember!!

20:13 (IST)27 JAN 2023

42' Denayer has a shot on goal - Blaak gloves one over the post!!!

20:13 (IST)27 JAN 2023

41' Charlier and Denayer miss a great cross in - positioned at either end of the Dutch goal as the ball sails across tantalizingly!!

20:11 (IST)27 JAN 2023

40' Van Aubel dives to reach on to a delectable cross but fails to control the ball after getting a touch with his outstretched stick!!!

20:10 (IST)27 JAN 2023

39' The Belgians attempt to advance by switching flanks with diagonals - unable to make headway though!!

20:08 (IST)27 JAN 2023

38' Vanasch gloves one away as the Dutch keep probing - dangerous times for the defending champions!

20:07 (IST)27 JAN 2023

37' The Red Lions seek a reply - but find no space to advance

20:06 (IST)27 JAN 2023

JIP JANSSEN SCORES ANOTHER - BALL DEFLECTED IN BY VAN AUBEL WHO WAS THE RUNNER!!!!!!!!!!!!!

20:05 (IST)27 JAN 2023

Jip Janssen has a go and the Dutch have a follow-up PC

20:04 (IST)27 JAN 2023

35'  Netherlands up the ante and earn a PC early in the second half!!

20:03 (IST)27 JAN 2023

33' Cedric Charlier dispossessed after being double teamed by the Dutch 

BLAAK MAKES A SUPERLATIVE SAVE TO DENY JOHN-JOHN DOHMEN

20:01 (IST)27 JAN 2023

32' Gripping start to the second half as both sides charged up early

20:00 (IST)27 JAN 2023

31' Van Aubel in the Dutch circle even as the Dutch have a chance to score at the other end !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Van Dam misses a sitter!!

19:54 (IST)27 JAN 2023

19:51 (IST)27 JAN 2023

Netherlands 1 - 1 Belgium (Half-Time)

Jip Janssen gave the Dutch a vital lead in the 11th minute

Tom Boon equalized for the defending champions in the 26th minute!!!

Lars Balk and Floris Wortelboer have been outstanding in defence for the Dutch while Vincent Vanasch has been busy in front of the Belgian goal.

Even-stevens at half-time - all to play for in the second half!!

19:47 (IST)27 JAN 2023

28' Brinkman has a chance to take a shot but fails to latch on off a quick Dutch counter

19:45 (IST)27 JAN 2023

TOM BOON SCORES FOR THE RED LIONS

WHAT A STRIKE THAT WAS!!! BLAAK BEATEN BY A LOW FLICK!!

19:44 (IST)27 JAN 2023

26' First save from Pirmin Blaak at the other end and Belgium earn a PC at long last!!

19:43 (IST)27 JAN 2023

25' Vincent Vanasch stops one from being angled in - what a day the Belgian goalie is having!!

19:42 (IST)27 JAN 2023

24' Wasted long ball from Tom Boon as the pace slackens down the middle

19:41 (IST)27 JAN 2023

23'  The Dutch do a few one-two's in their own half before launching a foray, fail to control the ball when it mattered though!

19:40 (IST)27 JAN 2023

22' Boccard keeps Brinkman away from a dangerous ball.  The ball in the Dutch goal at the other end, but the goal will not stand as Steve Rogers had already blown his whistle

19:38 (IST)27 JAN 2023

20' No room to advance for the Men in White as the Dutch hold their structure near the back lines

19:36 (IST)27 JAN 2023

19' Floris Wortelboer intercepts cleanly now allowing a probing cross to reach the Belgians.  The Dutch have been outstanding in defence!

19:35 (IST)27 JAN 2023

18' Arthur de Sloover makes his way into the danger zone all by himself, but Lars Balk to the rescue yet again

19:34 (IST)27 JAN 2023

17' TJEP HOEDEMARKERS HAS TWO CHANCES FROM CLOSE RANGE BUT FAILS TO FIND THE BACK OF THE NET!!!

19:33 (IST)27 JAN 2023

16' Vincent Vanasch in the thick of the action, pulls off a great save after some brilliant baseline play from the Dutch

19:31 (IST)27 JAN 2023

End of Q1:  Belgium 0 - 1 Netherlands

Jip Janssen gives the Dutch the lead off a PC

The Red Lions have been quiet thus far with Lars Balk sound in defence for the Netherlands

Stay tuned for Q2

19:30 (IST)27 JAN 2023

14' Terrance Pieters threatens the Belgian goal but fails to take a shot!!

19:29 (IST)27 JAN 2023

13' Fantastic interception from Lars Balk as the Belgians probe in the attacking third

19:27 (IST)27 JAN 2023

12' Vincent Vanasch is beaten as the Belgians attempt to manufacture an attack but lose the ball in midfield

19:25 (IST)27 JAN 2023

JIP JANSSEN HAS DONE IT BEFORE - HE DOES IT AGAIN AND THE DUTCH TAKE THE LEAD!!

19:24 (IST)27 JAN 2023

10' Thierry Brinkman fails to angle one in but earns the second PC for the Dutch!

19:22 (IST)27 JAN 2023

9' The Orange shirts swarming in the danger zone, but the Belgian defence calm and collected as ever

19:21 (IST)27 JAN 2023

8' The PC goes wrong but the Dutch have a go at goal off a rebound nonetheless - fail to direct the hit on target!!

19:20 (IST)27 JAN 2023

7' The Dutch marking their European neighbours with great precision - and earn a PC for themselves!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

19:18 (IST)27 JAN 2023

6' Seve van Ass weaves his way into the Belgian circle, Gauthier Boccard upto the task for the defending champions

19:17 (IST)27 JAN 2023

4' Lars Balk to the circle after Tom Boon enters the Dutch circle, no damage done!!

19:16 (IST)27 JAN 2023

3' No gaps to exploit for either side yet - the pace has been slow thus far!!!

19:15 (IST)27 JAN 2023

2' The Dutch try a few diagonals in their own circle, lose the ball to the Belgians in the Red Lions' circle

19:13 (IST)27 JAN 2023

1' The Orange Army push back, but the Belgians have the ball, as the battle for midfield possession begins

19:10 (IST)27 JAN 2023

Jeroen Delmee looks on as the Dutch sing the anthem after the Belgians!! The action begins!

19:08 (IST)27 JAN 2023

19:02 (IST)27 JAN 2023

Belgium trail the Netherlands as far as the head-to-head stats go!!

Netherlands - 20
Belgium - 9
Draws - 3


18:59 (IST)27 JAN 2023

How do the two teams stack up in terms of the rankings??

Belgium - 2
The Netherlands -3

Can it get any closer??

18:43 (IST)27 JAN 2023

Who will Germany face in the final?

Read on to know more about what to expect from the second semifinal of the Hockey World Cup!!
