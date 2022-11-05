Create

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2022-23 LIVE Updates and Score

By Sayantan Guha
By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 05,2022 21:07:40 (IST)
Match starts at 7.30 pm.

21:07 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
70' Another change for NEUFC: Pragyan Gogoi on for Mashoor Shereef.

20:58 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
65' Now changes for KBFC: Apostolos Giannou and Sahal Samad come on for Dimitrios Diamantakos and Saurav Mandal.

20:57 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
62' Double change for NEUFC: Romain Philippoteaux and Jithin M.S replaces Aaron Evans and Imran Khan.

20:52 (IST)

5 Nov 2022

20:48 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
56' GOOOAALLL!

Finally, KBFC have broken the deadlock. Dimitrios Diamantakos, the diamond from Greece, stabs home a wriggling cross from Saurav Mandal to give Kerala the lead.

20:35 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
46' SECOND-HALF IS UNDERWAY!

20:26 (IST)

5 Nov 2022

20:26 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
HALF-TIME: NorthEast United FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

20:20 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
45' Two minutes of added time.

20:19 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
42' Dimitrios Diamantakos finds himself in a good position inside the box on the left-hand side but his left-footed effort is wide off the mark. 

20:15 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
36' Nishu Kumar gets the first yellow card of the night.

20:14 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
23' Matt Derbyshire makes good use of his body and causes Dimitrios Diamantakos to commit a foul. 

When taking the free kick, Romain Philippoteaux uses far too much force, and the ball goes out for a goal kick.

19:51 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
15' Although NEUFC started the half on the front foot, Kerala Blasters have shown some fight to grow into the game. 

19:43 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
8' Romain Philippoteaux's effort from outside the box hits the woodwork. NEUFC have had a strong start to the game!

19:36 (IST)

5 Nov 2022

19:35 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
1' KICK-OFF!

We're underway in Guwahati.

19:33 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
KBFC Lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna (C), Saurav Mandal, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

19:32 (IST)

5 Nov 2022

19:31 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
NEUFC Lineup: Mirshad Michu (GK), Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Michael Jakobsen (C), Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin M.S, and Matt Derbyshire.

19:31 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
The lineups are OUT for both teams!

19:30 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
Both NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate for a victory after making underwhelming starts to their respective campaigns. The Highlanders are yet to open their account, while Kerala have lost three consecutive encounters, following an opening-day victory over East Bengal.

Despite losing three on the trot, Kerala Blasters are expected to overcome NorthEast United comfortably. The Highlanders, on the other hand, will be hoping to pull off an upset to procure their first points.

19:29 (IST)

5 Nov 2022
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati! I am Sayantan and I'll be taking you through what promises to be an engaging game.

