Create
Live

Pro Kabaddi 2023 LIVE Score, Match 3: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - PKL 10 Live Updates & Commentary

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedDec 03, 2023 20:56 IST

Pro Kabaddi 2023 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Dabang Delhi K.C. in Match 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 in what will be the maiden encounter for both teams these season. Follow Pro Kabaddi 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Live here.

topic-thumbnail

20:56 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 38'
Tamil Thalaivas 39 - 25 Dabang Delhi KC

The Thalaivas manage the game well and put in longer raids, but Delhi don't have that liberty. Ajinkya Pawar gets his third tackle point of the night as the lead increases to 14. It's looking like Delhi might not get anything out of this. A timeout is called with two and a half minutes left to play. 

20:54 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 36'
Tamil Thalaivas 38 - 25 Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar electric in this phase! Gets a swift toe touch on Sahil Gulia, but guess what, the deficit has only increased in the last couple of minutes. Narender draws the advanced tackle, and he moves to 8 points for the night! What a comeback from him.

20:52 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 34'
Tamil Thalaivas 36 - 24 Dabang Delhi KC

Super Raid for Narender! A quiet phase for Narender, but he has exploded in the final ten minutes. Escapes from the right corner, gets a touch on the way, and gets a bonus to go with it. Ohh, but Naveen Kumar is giving up! He is on a mission to get his side something from this match, puts in a two-point raid. Super 10 for Naveen Kumar with that, but the deficit is still 12!

20:50 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 32'
Tamil Thalaivas 33 - 22 Dabang Delhi KC

Narender gets a freebie from Himmat, but it's only his third raid point of the night. Naveen Kumar turning the heat on now and puts in a quick raid, escaping from Himanshu's attempted ankle hold. Naveen gets a quick bonus point, the goal for Delhi will be to reduce the deficit to 7.

20:44 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 30'
Tamil Thalaivas 32 - 19 Dabang Delhi KC

This is an absolute one-man show from Ajinkya Pawar. Delhi down to one and Ashu can't avert the all-out. Second all-out for the Thalaivas and Delhi have a lot to do to stay in this. We have a just under ten minutes to play as the Strategic Timeout is called!

20:42 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 29'
Tamil Thalaivas 28 - 19 Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi playing on the Do-or-Die raid, and it's 1v5 so it is in their favor. Ohh, but that just doesn't matter when Ajinkya Pawar is doing the raiding. He picks up another two-point raid. He's been unstoppable! The momentum completely with the Thalaivas now as Naveen Kumar is tackled, and suddenly Delhi down to two!

20:40 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 26'
Tamil Thalaivas 25 - 19 Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik gets Sahil Gulia to put the Thalaivas at the danger of an all-out but once again, it's Ajinkya to the rescue. He executes The Perfect Dubki to eliminate the left chain altogether. Ashu Malik, however, keeps Delhi in it, targeting Narender with a hand touch. He's not had a good game at all, has the youngster.

20:38 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 24'
Tamil Thalaivas 23 - 17 Dabang Delhi KC

The Thalaivas with their back to the wall now. Naveen Kumar raids in a 1v3 situation and two self-outs reduces them to just one. However, when that one man is Ajinkya Pawar, they've always got a shot! Terrific escape from him as he gets two touch points and a bonus, getting himself a Super 10 in the process! This game has exploded into life in the second half.

20:35 (IST)3 DEC 2023

2nd Half, 22'
Tamil Thalaivas 19 - 15 Dabang Delhi KC

Ajinkya Pawar has been electric today, especially with that kick on the right corner. Ashu Malik pulls one back for Delhi with a good burst of pace, gets the right in with that.

20:31 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Half-Time!
Tamil Thalaivas 18 - 14 Dabang Delhi KC

Narender's struggles haven't affected the Thalaivas much as Ajinkya Pawar and the defense have stepped up at the right time to give them a 4-point lead heading into half-time. Vishal Bhardwaj picked up two tackle points in the left corner, but Yogesh in the right struggled on his PKL debut. Naveen Kumar hit the ground running and is currently on a 7-pointer, and he'll no doubt look to get going in the second half.

A 4-point lead is very flimsy in the world of kabaddi, and this game could go either way. We'll be back in a couple of minutes with live action from the second half!

20:28 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 20'
Tamil Thalaivas 18 - 14 Dabang Delhi KC

Ajinkya Pawar doing it all for the Thalaivas! A Crunching double ankle hold gets Naveen Kumar rooted to the mat, but on the other end, Narender has struggled to get going, and gets tackled for the third time. And the whistle blows to bring the first half to the close.

20:26 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 19'
Tamil Thalaivas 16 - 13 Dabang Delhi KC

Has Naveen Kumar brought Delhi back into this? He has. Super Raid from Naveen Kumar. He gets to the mid-line, waits a bit so that he can get another touch and then crosses the mid-line. Deficit down to three for Delhi. 

20:24 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 17'
Tamil Thalaivas 16 - 9 Dabang Delhi KC

All-out! The Thalaivas turn it on after the timeout and they have a 7-point lead to show for it! Manjeet, the substitute almost makes it to the mid-line with a dubki, but the defense manage to pull him back at the right time.

20:22 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 16'
Tamil Thalaivas 13 - 9 Dabang Delhi KC

It's taken him a while, but Narender opens his account with a two-point raid! A slick escape gets him going. Naveen Kumar is then tackled by Himanshu, and Delhi is reduced to two men now. 

Ajinkya Pawar gets Himmat Antil and Delhi is staring at an all-out now!

20:20 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 14'
Tamil Thalaivas 8 - 8 Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik comes in to raid, and before they know it, he unleashes a back kick on Mohit to run off to the mid-line and break the streak of empty raids. However, the Thalaivas hit back with Sagar Rathee and Ajinkya Pawar's chain tackle. Ohh, Vishal Bhardwaj completely blindsided Ajinkya Pawar with a beastly dash. Some momentum building for both teams here.

20:14 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 11'
Tamil Thalaivas 6 - 6 Dabang Delhi KC

Sahil Gulia opens his account with a double knee hold to halt Meetu right in his tracks. A slow start to this match and neither team has been reduced to less than five players. Ohh, just as I type that, Narender with a tentative ankle hold attempt gifts a point to Naveen Kumar. Yogesh Dahiya returns the favor to Ajinkya Pawar as the time-out is called! All square so far.

20:11 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 8'
Tamil Thalaivas 4 - 5 Dabang Delhi KC

Smart bonus from Himanshu Sharma delays the Do-or-die raid for the Thalaivas puts them in a good position as Naveen comes in for a do-or-die raid of his own. However, the agility of Naveen comes to the fore as he gets the left in with a swift change of direction. Ajinkya Pawar refuses to let up with a kick on the right corner.

20:10 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 6'
Tamil Thalaivas 2 - 4 Dabang Delhi KC

Meetu Sharma opens his account with a touch point before Vishal Bhardwaj pounces and gets the big fish Narender! A diving knee hold from the PKL veteran and Dabang Delhi KC have an early 2-point lead.

20:07 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Tamil Thalaivas review: Ajinkya Pawar claims a touch on Delhi's left cover but it wasn't given. Review Unsuccessful and the Thalaivas lose their review early in the game.

20:05 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 4'
Tamil Thalaivas 2 - 2 Dabang Delhi KC

Himanshu comes in with a late dash from the left in to concede a point to Ashu Malik. Ajinkya Pawar's pace too much for Vishal Bhardwaj on the other end, and the Delhi vice-captain has some words with his side before heading to the bench. It has been a cagey start to this game as both teams content to put in empty raids.

20:02 (IST)3 DEC 2023

1st Half, 2'
Tamil Thalaivas 1 - 1 Dabang Delhi KC

The Thalaivas blink first, and who else but Naveen Kumar. Gets the kick out and catches Sahil Gulia in the left corner. Delhi appeared to have had Narender with a terrific tackle from Yogesh Dahiya, but unfortunately he stepped out of bounds before doing the same. 

20:00 (IST)3 DEC 2023

We're all set to go. Narender to raid first.

20:00 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Toss: Dabang Delhi win the toss and choose court. The Thalaivas will raid first.

19:54 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Both teams have completed their warm-up and it's Dabang Delhi KC who enter the playing area first, led by Naveen Kumar. They're followed by the Tamil Thalaivas, with Sagar Rathee at the front.

19:51 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Before you lock in your Dream11 teams for this blockbuster clash, don't forget to check out Sportskeeda's Dream11 prediction:

19:43 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Head Coach Ashan Kumar was the architect of the Thalaivas' run to the semi-finals last season. Here's what he had to say about his team's preparations heading into the new season in an exclusive interview:

19:38 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Team News
Here are the starting lineups of both these teams:

Tamil Thalaivas
Starting 7: Sagar Rathee (C), Aashish, Narender Kandola, Mohit Jakhar, M Abhishek, Ajinkya Pawar, and Himanshu Yadav.
Subs: Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish, Ronak, Himanshu Singh, Nitin Singh, and Masanamuthu Lakshanan.

Dabang Delhi KC
Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Mohit, Himmat Antil, and Yogesh Dahiya.
Subs: Vijay, Yuvraj Pandeya, Nitin Chandel, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Manjeet Sharma, and Manu Deshwal.

Both teams lining up on expected lines, with the Dabang Delhi KC defense filled with plenty of exciting youth. Watch out for Yogesh Dahiya in the right corner and Himmat Antil on the left cover. 

The Thalaivas lining up very similar to how they did last season. They now have the experience of Amirhossein Bastami to rely on, and he's on the bench for them.

19:31 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Check out what the Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Sagar Rathee had to say about his side's chances in the league and more in this exclusive interview below:

19:30 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Sit back, relax, and stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we bring you the complete coverage of what promises to be a nail-biting encounter.

19:30 (IST)3 DEC 2023

The last time these two sides met in the league, the match ended in a thrilling 37-37 tie, with both Narender and Naveen Kumar picking up Super 10s. As for who'll come out on top in their clash in this new season of PKL, we'll find out soon.

19:30 (IST)3 DEC 2023

They might seem a bit lighter in defense, but Delhi's vice-captain Vishal Bhardwaj in the left corner and the experienced Sunil in the right provide good leadership to the relatively younger defensive core that Delhi possesses.

19:29 (IST)3 DEC 2023

On the other side, you have PKL Season 8 winners Dabang Delhi KC. Led by one of the best raiders in the league, Naveen Kumar, Delhi has assembled a deadly raiding unit consisting of Naveen, Ashu Malik, and Meetu Sharma. 

19:29 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Barring the addition of experienced Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami, the Thalaivas didn't add any big names to their side, focussing their budget on retaining their stars from season 9. All eyes will be on raiding starlet Narender Kandola in his sophomore season after a dream debut campaign. They'll be led by the impressive right corner defender Sagar Rathee.

19:29 (IST)3 DEC 2023

The Thalaivas' resurgence to recover from Pawan Sehrawat's season-ending injury to go all the way to the semi-finals was the story of PKL 9, and they've backed the same core unit that took them that far to deliver the goods this time around as well. 

19:29 (IST)3 DEC 2023

Good evening, and welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of Pro Kabaddi 2023. We have a wonderful Sunday doubleheader in front of us, and first up, it's the Tamil Thalaivas taking on Dabang Delhi KC at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online