Pro Kabaddi 2023 LIVE Score, Match 3: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - PKL 10 Live Updates & Commentary

Pro Kabaddi 2023 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Dabang Delhi K.C. in Match 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 in what will be the maiden encounter for both teams these season. Follow Pro Kabaddi 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Live here.
Tamil Thalaivas 39 - 25 Dabang Delhi KC
The Thalaivas manage the game well and put in longer raids, but Delhi don't have that liberty. Ajinkya Pawar gets his third tackle point of the night as the lead increases to 14. It's looking like Delhi might not get anything out of this. A timeout is called with two and a half minutes left to play.