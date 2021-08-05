Create
Notifications
×

Ravi Kumar vs Zavur Uguev gold medal match wrestling Olympics 2021 LIVE: Ravi Dahiya wins silver!

Live scores and updates from Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev 57kg wrestling final Olympics 2021
Updated: 05 August 2021 17:11 IST - Published: August, 05 2021 03:27 PM IST
...
...
Wishes continue to pour in for the Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya.
...
...
Some pictures from the bout between Ravi and Uguev.

It was a close bout till the end
Uguev won the bout 7-4.
...
...
Another heartbreak for India - Deepak Punia loses his bronze medal bout 4-2 to San Marino's Myles Amine. Deepak led the bout till the very end yet somehow ends up beaten. 
...
Following Ravi Dahiya's silver, India now has 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.
...
...
...
You can catch all the updates from Deepak Punia's bout on the link below.
...
Meanwhile, Deepak Punia's bronze medal bout in the men's 86kg freestyle category is under way.
...
With his performance, Ravi Dahiya has become a star across the nation. He is the newest Olympic champion from India. Coming from the state of Haryana, he has known wrestling since a very young age. With this medal, Dahiya is putting his village Nahri on the map. The government has announced the construction of a wrestling stadium in Nahri. What a lovely way to give back to the sport!
...
Still, full credit to Ravi Dahiya. He displayed some great wrestling moves to storm through the rounds. The Indian has won the 5th medal for his country and that in itself is something to cherish. 
...
The loss in the final is the first one for Ravi Dahiya in the Tokyo Olympics. One loss and the gold has been snatched away from India. The Olympic Games can be a cruel business at times. 
...
The scoresheet from the match 

Ravi Dahiya lost the final by points
...
In 2012, Sushil Kumar managed to get through to the final but failed to get the gold. History, it seems, has repeated itself. 
...
A wrestling gold eludes India once again. 
...
The ROC grappler was just a little better than Ravi Dahiya. Ravi tried his best to fight back into the contest but Zavur struck a great balance between attack and defense and took the contest away from the Indian. 
...
Ravi Dahiya wins the SILVER medal. 
...
Final score: Zavur Uguev 7-4 Ravi Dahiya
...
Zavur Uguev with some brilliant defense to see off the threat. RAVI LOSES THE BOUT BY POINTS.
...
Can ravi clinch the match?
...
30 seconds to go. Uguev still 7-4 in front
...
Just over a minute left now
...
Ravi manages to get 2 points back with a take down. 7-4.
...
Uguev leads 7-2!
...
Uguev manages another take down. He is lightening quick on his feet and gets behind the Indian.
...
A caution for the Indian wrestler.
...
Under 2 minutes to go now
...
Zavur Uguev leads 5-2
...
Ravi loses another point. That could have been much worse. He manages to defend a take down.
...
Good intent by the Indian.
...
Ravi almost wins a point! He wanted to get a take down but just fell short. 
...
The second round begins
...
It has been intense. The ROC grappler has certainly been slightly better than Ravi but there's still 3 minutes left
...
The first round ends!
...
Ravi almost gets a single leg hold. But solid defense by Uguev.
...
Uguev is quick to restore his lead. He gets low and goes around his opponent. The score is 2-4 in favour of Uguev.
...
Ravi levels the score 2-2!
...
Ravi gets the take down
...
Another point for Uguev for leading Ravi Dahiya out of bounds.
...
Uguev leads 1-0!
...
Ravi is forced out of the wrestling zone and loses a point 
...
Ravi tries to go for a leg hold but is unable to finish the move
...
Tries to grapple Uguev's wrist but the ROC wrestler fights out.
...
30 seconds up. Still 0-0!
...
A cautious start by both wrestlers
...
And we begin!!
...
As always, Dahiya has his game-face expression. He seems unfazed by the occasion.

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी