Ravi Kumar vs Zavur Uguev gold medal match wrestling Olympics 2021 LIVE: Ravi Dahiya wins silver!

#WrestleTokyo 57kg Olympic medal match results:— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 5, 2021
🥇Zavur UGUEV (ROC) df. Kumar RAVI 🇮🇳, 7-4
🥉 Thomas GILMAN 🇺🇸 df. Reza ATRINAGHARCHI 🇮🇷, 9-1
🥉 Nurislam SANAYEV 🇰🇿 df. Georgi VANGELOV 🇧🇬, 5-1
India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021
Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021
Ravi Kumar Dahiya gave it his all but couldn't get the better of #ROC's Zavur Uguev. He loses the final bout 4-7.— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 5, 2021
But he has won the #SILVER medal for #IND 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are Indian hero! You have made India proud by winning Olympic Silver medal !!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021
Hearty Congratulations on the great performance at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OuthaKWzRI