RCB vs GT Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 52nd Game

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 04, 2024 23:07 IST

RCB vs GT Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 52nd Game: Get the latest updates on MI vs KKR live score for today's IPL match. Follow Sportskeeda for top-notch ball-by-ball commentary from the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru for Live Score Updates

topic-thumbnail

23:07 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain): We have been really good for the last two matches. I think the wicket was a little bit different from the last two games. I think the bowlers were really good in executing the plans. Even with a dropped catch, I am really pleased with the intensity in the field. There have been some really high scores in this tournament. We were trying to bat with the same intent. It was nerve wrecking when I was up there and was hearing, "oh there goes another wicket.. and another wicket". So, some lessons to be learned there. 

23:04 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Faf du Plessis gets the award for hitting the most fours.

23:04 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Virat Kohli gets the award for hitting the most sixes in the match.

23:03 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Josh Little gets the award for scoring the most fantasy points.

23:03 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Faf du Plessis gets the award for having the best strike rate.

23:01 (IST)4 MAY 2024

The post match presentation is coming up. Stay Tuned.

23:00 (IST)4 MAY 2024

With that win, RCB climb up to the 7th spot on the points table. Gujarat Titans slip to number 9. Mumbai Indians now are on the wooden spot.

22:56 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Dinesh Karthik hands over the orange cap to Virat Kohli. Here is what DK has to say: Actually started with a cup of tea. Then I had capachini and then things started happening and I had to pad up. My goodness, you know all my secrets. Yes I did my bit. It's a different sort of pressure. It's different than chasing a big score. The basic cricketing skills comes through. Over a period of time it has been my strengths to find boundaries playing proper cricketing shots. I do think the pitch was good initially to bowl on. Yesterday it rained, there was bit of moisture. Was a good toss to win for us but no matter what the pitch it is, it is quite a task to keep them to a score we did. The way Faf and Virat batted I don't think we could have played those shots if we batted first but it's also there class. I told Swapnil to play for the ball. Then he asked me if sweep was the option and I said if you are trying to play it don't play half hearted and those two sweep shots turned out to be very important.

22:52 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans captain): It all depends on the wicket. First if you see couple of overs you get a good idea and you play according to that. I think 170-180 on this wicket would have been good. How we batted and bowled in the powerplay was the difference. We would have had one extra bowler with us but losing three wickets you have to take some chances and we went with a batter. I think it's very important for us to start from zero. Move on from this game. There are many positives from this game. Learn from this game and keep improving. For us it was all about winning even in this game.

22:48 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by 4 wickets.

Gujarat Titans 147 (19.3 overs)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 152/6 (13.4 overs)

Faf du Plessis 64 (23) | Yash Dayal 1/21
Shahrukh Khan 37 (24) | Josh Little 4/45

The scoreboard tells you that it was a chase that was completed with 42 balls to spare. But by no means, it was cakewalk. And in all fairness, RCB had only themselves to blame.

Their bowlers did a fine job by restricting the Titans to an under par score. Then, came out Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. The two senior pros were full of intent that manifested in the two sixes that Kohli smoked of Mohit Sharma in the first over itself. Faf seemed to have started off in the 5th gear itself. He raced to a half century within just 18 balls. By the time the powerplay came to fruition, RCB had notched up almost as many runs as GT managed in their first 14 overs.

Then, came a stutter and a half. Out of nowhere, RCB seemed to collapse. They lost 6 wickets for 19 runs within 4 overs. While Josh Little got 4 of them to his name, it was largely due to poor shot selection. They kept on going for big shots and kept on finding fielders with utmost precision. 

In the end, it was the pair of Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh that brought some sanity to the run chase and ultimately took them home. 

22:46 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Smacked down the ground and Chinnaswamy erupts! RCB get over the line, albeit in a very nervy fashion. Plenty of drama but Swapnil Singh and Dinesh Karthik see them through. 

22:46 (IST)4 MAY 2024

13.4 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

SIX! Swapnil finishes it off in style. RCB win by 4 wickets but not without drama. That was a tossed-up full toss around the middle stump, Swapnil holds his shape and swings through the line. Sends that well over the straight boundary. A resounding win for RCB in the end. 

22:46 (IST)4 MAY 2024

13.3 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

flatter a tad outside off, punchd away towards the point region. 

22:45 (IST)4 MAY 2024

13.2 Noor Ahmad to Dinesh Karthik

sweeps away the good-length delivery around middle. straight to the deep backward square leg region and has to settle for a single. 

22:44 (IST)4 MAY 2024

They've decided to go up here. Did DK get any bat on it? Even if he hasn't, looks to be pretty safe for the batter. It's come off the glove. GT burn a review

22:44 (IST)4 MAY 2024

13.1 Rashid Khan to Dinesh Karthik

Shubman Gill has taken the review, that was more out of desperation as the impact looked to be outside off. DK gets into a position to play the reverse and ends up gloving it away towards the deep third man region, the third umpire was happy that it was off the gloves. 

22:43 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Smart from this pair of Dinesh Karthik & Swapnil to get through this challenging over of Noor. He's done and dusted for tonight and his googlies will not be RCB's headache to deal with anymore. Swapnil's back-to-back sweep shots have brought RCB on the brink of victory! 

22:42 (IST)4 MAY 2024

End of over 13 (10 runs), Royal Challengers Bengaluru 143/6

Swapnil Singh 9(7)
Dinesh Karthik 18(10)
Noor Ahmad 23/2

22:42 (IST)4 MAY 2024

12.6 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

FOUR! That surely has eased the nerves with RCB just five runs away from the victory target. Swapnil shuffling across and goes for the sweep again, gets good enough contact and it races away to the deep square leg fence. 

22:42 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Swapnil gets in on the action now! Overpitched by Noor and the batter pounced on it. The required runs get down into the single digits now 

22:41 (IST)4 MAY 2024

12.5 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

FOUR! All the pressure has been released with that shot from Swapnil Singh. Gets down on one knee and sweeps it away in the air, was a fuller one around middle and Swapnil finds the gap to a perfection. 

22:41 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Vijay Shankar dons his helmet and moves to the forward short leg position. There is a slip too as Noor comes around the wicket

22:40 (IST)4 MAY 2024

12.4 Noor Ahmad to Dinesh Karthik

on a fullish-length a tad outside off, pushed away towards the off side with soft hands for a single. 

22:40 (IST)4 MAY 2024

12.3 Noor Ahmad to Dinesh Karthik

slowish on a fullish-length around middle, defends it solidly off the frontfoot. 

22:39 (IST)4 MAY 2024

12.2 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

on a fullish-length around the pads, Swapnil unable to get a bat on that, takes a leg bye single as the ball trickles away towards the on side. 

22:38 (IST)4 MAY 2024

12.1 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

flatter and quicker a tad outside off, bite off the surface and Swapnil taps it away towards the off side. 

22:37 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Some sanity restored in the innings and it is Dinesh Karthik who decides to take on a seemingly ginger Rashid Khan, who had taken a blow to his right shoulder while batting. 15 runs needed for RCB and they will be looking to get these in quick time.

22:36 (IST)4 MAY 2024

End of over 12 (16 runs), Royal Challengers Bengaluru 133/6

Swapnil Singh 1(3)
Dinesh Karthik 17(8)
Rashid Khan 16/0

22:36 (IST)4 MAY 2024

11.6 Rashid Khan to Swapnil Singh

on a fullish-length around off, nudged away down the ground towards the long-on region for a single. 

22:36 (IST)4 MAY 2024

11.5 Rashid Khan to Dinesh Karthik

nudges away the slowish good-length delivery around middle, towards the off side and takes a single. 

22:35 (IST)4 MAY 2024

11.4 Rashid Khan to Dinesh Karthik

FOUR! DK is playing a blinder here. Again a short one around off, DK rocks back and punches it away past the extra cover fielder, in the gap and off to the fence it goes. Such a productive over this has been for RCB. 

22:35 (IST)4 MAY 2024

He's been striking it exceptionally this season and he carries forward his rich vein of form. These will be very valuable runs for RCB! 

22:34 (IST)4 MAY 2024

11.3 Rashid Khan to Dinesh Karthik

FOUR! This is very good from Dinesh Karthik, how quickly he reacted there. A back press seeing the shorter length delivery, pummels it away in the gap down towards the deep backward square leg region. 

22:34 (IST)4 MAY 2024

11.2 Rashid Khan to Dinesh Karthik

a fullish-length leg break around middle, DK reverse sweeps that down towards the deep third man region and comes back for a brace. 

22:34 (IST)4 MAY 2024

What a way to welcome one of the best spinners in the world into the attack! DK showing his intent right away! 

22:33 (IST)4 MAY 2024

11.1 Rashid Khan to Dinesh Karthik

FOUR! That's a brilliant shot from Dinesh Karthik. A fuller one from Rashid around the off-stump, DK whips it away aerially down towards the vacant deep midwcket region, a much-needed boundary for RCB. 

22:32 (IST)4 MAY 2024

A sensational over from Noor Ahmad and he's gotten the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. The runs have dried up and there's been a tumble of wickets like none other. RCB still need another 32 runs but they have only four wickets to spare. 

22:32 (IST)4 MAY 2024

End of over 11 (5 runs), Royal Challengers Bengaluru 117/6

Swapnil Singh 0(2)
Dinesh Karthik 2(3)
Noor Ahmad 14/2

22:32 (IST)4 MAY 2024

10.6 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

flatter on a length a shade outside off, cut away towards the backward point fielder. 

22:31 (IST)4 MAY 2024

10.5 Noor Ahmad to Swapnil Singh

that's a ripper of a delivery from Noor, flatter on a good-length around off and turning back in sharply to beat the inside edge of Swapnil. 

22:31 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Swapnil Singh, RHB, walks out to the middle

22:30 (IST)4 MAY 2024

Oh dear! This is turning from bad to worse for RCB! Remember, they still have Rashid Khan to deal with! This time, it is Virat Kohli who edges one to the keeper and all of a sudden, RCB's fortunes have turned. 

22:29 (IST)4 MAY 2024

10.4 Noor Ahmad to Virat Kohl

WICKET! Goodness what is happening here? That's an exceptional catch from Wriddhiman Saha and what a phase this has been for the Gujarat Titans. A tossed-up wrong un on a fullish-length a tad outside off, Kohli tries to push that away towards the off side, just the hint of turn and he ends up getting a thick outside edge and Saha takes a good reflex catch. RCB are going down like nine pins here. 
Virat Kohli c Wriddhiman Saha b Noor Ahmad 42 (27b, 2x4, 4x6)

22:29 (IST)4 MAY 2024

A little lull in the run-scoring but Virat Kohli takes it upon himself to pick the pace back up. An outstanding boundary by the Orange Cap holder! 

22:28 (IST)4 MAY 2024

10.3 Noor Ahmad to Virat Kohl

FOUR! That was always asking to be hit. A flatter and shorter one outside off, Kohli was waiting for it, hangs back and pulls it away perfectly in the gap down towards the vacant deep midwicket boundary. 

22:28 (IST)4 MAY 2024

10.2 Noor Ahmad to Dinesh Karthik

fuller-length delivery a shade outside off, eased away towards the off side for a single. 

22:28 (IST)4 MAY 2024

10.1 Noor Ahmad to Dinesh Karthik

DK gets across the line of the off-stump and sweeps it away from the bottom half of the bat, straight to the short fine leg fielder. 

22:27 (IST)4 MAY 2024

An outstanding spell of left arm quick bowling from Josh Little comes to an end. He finishes with figures of 4-45 in his four overs and has forced RCB to go onto the back-foot. Sensible cricket is the need of the hour. 

22:26 (IST)4 MAY 2024

End of over 10 (4 runs), Royal Challengers Bengaluru 112/5

Dinesh Karthik 1(1)
Virat Kohli 38(25)
Josh Little 45/4

22:26 (IST)4 MAY 2024

9.6 Josh Little to Dinesh Karthik

banged in short by Little yet again, hurries DK as he gets a top edge on the pull, luckily for him it doesn't carry to the deep square leg fielder. 
