RCB vs GT Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 52nd Game

Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain): We have been really good for the last two matches. I think the wicket was a little bit different from the last two games. I think the bowlers were really good in executing the plans. Even with a dropped catch, I am really pleased with the intensity in the field. There have been some really high scores in this tournament. We were trying to bat with the same intent. It was nerve wrecking when I was up there and was hearing, " oh there goes another wicket.. and another wicket". So, some lessons to be learned there.