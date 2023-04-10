Create
Live

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's carnage has RCB up and running

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 10, 2023 19:54 IST

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 15 Updates: RCB is back at their home turf but they are coming here after a befitting defeat at the hands of KKR in their previous encounter where they faltered to spin in a disappointing batting performance. As for LSG, they're riding high on confidence as they play this one after their victory over SRH in a convincing fashion. Although the current form favors Lucknow, the head-to-head records is in Bangalore's corner. So who will win this battle as stars collide tonight at the Chinnaswamy?. Follow the RCB vs LSG Live Score of IPL 2023 at Sportskeeda.

topic-thumbnail

19:54 (IST)10 APR 2023

Kohli ain't stopping
The battle between Wood and Kohli has thus far been going in Kohli's favor! He's scored a 4 and a 6 in the two balls he's faced. 50 is up for RCB as well!

19:50 (IST)10 APR 2023

BANG!
Just clears his back leg and whacks it for a gigantic six! Kohli is in full swing tonight.

19:48 (IST)10 APR 2023

8 off the over
Two beautiful fours from Kohli followed by a decent comeback from Avesh ends the over. RCB is 33-0 after 4 overs.

19:44 (IST)10 APR 2023

Trademark Kohli
A little bit of room and that's all Kohli requires to smoke it through the off-side for a boundary! Classy from the RCB player.

19:44 (IST)10 APR 2023

4 to finish
A tight over from Krunal gets spoiled for LSG as Faf clears the field and gets a boundary to end the third. RCB is 25-0.

19:41 (IST)10 APR 2023

Spin early
As we talked about the struggles of the two openers against slow left arm spin, here we have Krunal Pandya in the third over for LSG.

19:40 (IST)10 APR 2023

Big one!
A six followed by a four off the bat of Kohli ends the over with RCB bagging 13 runs. Its 17-0 after 2 overs.

19:38 (IST)10 APR 2023

Miiscued from Kohli!
Virat Kohli tried to pull that one but mistimed this one behind the keeper. Luckily, its a six for him and RCB!

19:36 (IST)10 APR 2023

Avesh Khan in
Avesh Khan has been introduced to bowl the 2nd over.

19:35 (IST)10 APR 2023

Quiet start
There were some good strokes combined with brilliant fielding to end the first over. RCB is 4-0 after 1 over.

19:30 (IST)10 APR 2023

First Over
Virat Kohli is on strike and Faf du Plessis is at the non-striker's end for RCB. Jaydev Unadkat will start things for LSG with the ball.

19:29 (IST)10 APR 2023

Here we go!
The players are making their way out on the field. We're locked and loaded for an exciting contest between RCB and LSG. Who's side are you on tonight?

19:28 (IST)10 APR 2023

LSG Substitutes
Lucknow Super Giants substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams

19:26 (IST)10 APR 2023

RCB Substitutes
Royal Challengers Bangalore substitutes: Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav

19:25 (IST)10 APR 2023

Plan for LSG
LSG would have to get rid of the two powerful openers in the first few overs as we saw what they did against Mumbai Indians. RCB's middle order hasn't cashed in yet and they choked in the previous encounter. The spin-trio of Bishnoi, Pandya, and Mishra would be key for the Super Giants.

19:21 (IST)10 APR 2023

Plan for RCB
Looking at the pitch and the team they are up against, RCB need to get in excess of 200 as their bowlers haven't been at their best in the final overs. The openers would need to lay a solid foundation otherwise the middle order would have a job to pull off as they haven't been successful yet.

19:17 (IST)10 APR 2023

Players to look out for
RCB Batting:
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik

LSG Bowling:
Mark Wood, Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya

19:14 (IST)10 APR 2023

LSG XI
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

19:12 (IST)10 APR 2023

RCB XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

19:09 (IST)10 APR 2023

Faf du Plessis at the toss
Faf du Plessis, RCB skipper: Does look a little bit dry. We were 50-50 as to what to do. We did chase last time around. We were thinking of changing it around this time. We are looking forward to this contest. Four pronged seam attack. Wayne Parnell comes in.

19:05 (IST)10 APR 2023

KL Rahul at the toss
KL Rahul, LSG skipper: We will bowl first, Going by the history of the ground. Quite simple and straightforward. It is still home. I have grown up here and played all my cricket. We got close against CSK trying to chase down 220. The crowd will be getting loud and getting behind their team. Few changes. Wood comes back in.

19:01 (IST)10 APR 2023

TOSS
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to field first.

18:58 (IST)10 APR 2023

Exciting match-ups
KL Rahul has an exceptional record while playing against RCB as he averages in excess of 70. This is his home ground so he is well aware of the conditions, so this might be the match where he gets going. But, he has struggled against slow left armers and leg-spin where Karn Sharma comes into play. 

18:55 (IST)10 APR 2023

Exciting match-ups
If Mark Wood makes it into the XI tonight, we can expect a fiery battle between him and Virat Kohli. While Wood is in tremendous form, Kohli is a big-time threat for the pacers at Chinnaswamy. Also, Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi have had the upper hand over Kohli as he's had a paltry strike-rate of just 100 against them. 

18:52 (IST)10 APR 2023

Pitch Report
Pitch Report by Simon Doull: It's the exact same pitch which was used for the Mumbai Indians-RCB game. The hard length worked for the pacers. I don't think it's going to turn much, hasn't changed a lot from last week. There's a little bit of grass on it. It's a very mosaic-looking surface. Not much seam movement, not much spin. With the size of the ground, 200 here is a must. Small boundaries, good surface, I don't mind runs on the board because I'm hearing no dew at all at this ground. So get runs on the board and if it's over 200, you should be able to defend it.

18:49 (IST)10 APR 2023

Head-to-head record
RCB vs LSG head-to-head in IPL:
Matches: 2
RCB: 2
LSG: 0

18:47 (IST)10 APR 2023

LSG Team News: Mark Wood can be seen in action after missing out in the previous match. He had a net practice session yesterday under Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's eye. Also, Avesh Khan had a round of bowing in the nets and is likely to be fit to play tonight.

18:47 (IST)10 APR 2023

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

18:47 (IST)10 APR 2023

RCB Team News: Wayne Parnell joins the came but his addition to the playing XI isn't guaranteed.

18:47 (IST)10 APR 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

18:47 (IST)10 APR 2023

Hello and welcome to the 15th match of the 2023 IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online