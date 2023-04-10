RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's carnage has RCB up and running

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 15 Updates: RCB is back at their home turf but they are coming here after a befitting defeat at the hands of KKR in their previous encounter where they faltered to spin in a disappointing batting performance. As for LSG, they're riding high on confidence as they play this one after their victory over SRH in a convincing fashion. Although the current form favors Lucknow, the head-to-head records is in Bangalore's corner. So who will win this battle as stars collide tonight at the Chinnaswamy?. Follow the RCB vs LSG Live Score of IPL 2023 at Sportskeeda.

