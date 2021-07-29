Create
Sajan Prakash 100m butterfly heats Olympics 2021 LIVE updates, commentary

Catch all the action and updates from the men's 100m butterfly event: Prakash clocks 53.45
Updated: 29 July 2021 16:46 IST - Published: July, 29 2021 03:58 PM IST
...
SAJAN PRAKASH FINISHES 46TH!
The Indian was 3.06 seconds behind the first place
...
The 16 swimmers who have made it to the semi-finals


USA's Caeleb Dressel had the best timing in the heats
...
The final results from Heat No. 2
Sajan Prakash finished 2nd
...
Caeleb Dressel breaks the Olympic record in heat No. 8. He clocks 50.39 and breaks the record set by Joseph Schooling five years ago.
...
Caeleb Dressel is now competing in the 8th and final heat.
...
The world record timing in the men's 100m butterfly is held by USA's Caeleb Dressel at 49.50. The Olympic record was set by Joseph Schooling at the 2016 Rio Olympics when he finished in 50.39 seconds and famously beat Michael Phelps to the gold medal.
...
With 5 heats completed, it seems highly unlikely that Sajan will make it to the semi-finals
...
Sajan Prakash's personal best in men's 100m butterfly is 53.27 which he managed in the month of June. He narrowly missed out on his personal best timing today. 
...
Will Prakash's timing of 53.45 be enough to make it to the semi-finals? We will have to wait and see.
...
Ghana's Abeku Jackson wins the race. He was merely 0.06 seconds faster than the Indian. 
...
Sajan Prakash finishes 2nd with a timing of 53.45
...
Sajan Prakash is leading now
...
Ghana's Jackson leads at 50m mark
...
A good start by Sajan Prakash 
...
And the race has started 
...
The swimmers are almost ready for the race 
...
These are the swimmers in Heat 2 of the men's 100m butterfly

Sajan Prakash will be in lane 5
...
Sajan Prakash could not secure a semi-finals qualification in the 200m men's butterfly event
...
...
...
Hello and welcome to this swimming blog

India's Sajan Prakash will be in action in the men's 100m butterfly event.

The Indian swimmers have not had the best of time at the Tokyo Olympics. Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel failed to make it past their heats. Following this, Prakash finished 24th in the 200m butterfly event and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Can he improve his performance this time? Let us know in the LIVE chat box

