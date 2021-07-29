Sajan Prakash 100m butterfly heats Olympics 2021 LIVE updates, commentary

Sajan Prakash couldn't reach the Semi finals of the Men's 200m Butterfly event at #Tokyo2020— Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 26, 2021
He completed the course in 1:57:22 which was not enough to book a place in the semis
He finished at No. 4️⃣ in Heat 2 and 2️⃣4️⃣ overall#TeamIndia #Cheer4India #IND #Olympics #Swimming pic.twitter.com/Lv5GMvxLJJ
India’s swimmer Sajan Prakash finds himself in special company. IOC President Thomas Bach and FINA President Hussain Al Musallam flank the FINA scholarship holder. #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/HgIqtzEr5y— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 29, 2021