LIVE By : Sportskeeda Desk



Spain vs Germany Live Score: Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of a high-profile 2022 FIFA World Cup clash between the two European giants. Will Spain build on their resounding 7-0 win against Costa Rica, or will Germany announce their presence on the grandest stage after a demoralizing loss to Germany? Only time will tell. Follow Sportskeeda for Spain vs Germany Live Score updates