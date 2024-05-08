Create
  SRH vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 57th Game:Playoff race intensifies as SRH, LSG lock horns in Hyderabad
SRH vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 57th Game:Playoff race intensifies as SRH, LSG lock horns in Hyderabad

May 08, 2024 18:26 IST

SRH vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 57th Game: Get the latest updates on SRH vs LSG live score for today's IPL match. Follow Sportskeeda for top-notch ball-by-ball commentary from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for Live Score Updates

18:26 (IST)8 MAY 2024

It is that time of the year again. When teams frantically rummage for points in the IPL, and where every match has the potential to make or break a season. Neither the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the Lucknow Super Giants will get eliminated with a loss tonight. But they will make things considerably harder for them. This is also the start of interesting sequences for both. All of SRH's remaining games are at home; while LSG are kicking off a three-game away run tonight. Who will grab the momentum in this home stretch?

All that and much more in store over the next few hours. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the IPL. This promises to be a cracker, and we cannot wait to get going. Grab your choice of food and drink, and hop along for this potentially thrill-a-minute ride!

12:35 (IST)8 MAY 2024

Four teams, namely the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals, the Lucknow Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are now on 12 points. Of these, three (CSK, LSG and SRH) could get up to 18 points. However, only two can realistically make it to that 18-point mark.

Why, you may ask? Well, it is because LSG and SRH are on a collision course, and will clash on Wednesday, with only one of them getting up to 14, and retaining hopes of possibly ending the league campaign with 18 points.

This game, thus, already feels important. It will not be all doom and gloom for the team that loses, but given how much a shot in the arm this result and two points could be, neither would really want to lose this game. For the winner, the incentive and the reward is obvious – a step closer to the top four.

SRH return home having been chastened away to Mumbai. Batting first, they could only muster 172 and then watched in disbelief as Suryakumar Yadav took the game away from them. As pitches have gotten tired, their batters have not hit the heights they did earlier in the season.

That particular downturn is embodied by Abhishek Sharma, who was so good in the first half but has huffed and puffed since. Travis Head, luckily for SRH, has been going strong, alongside the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. SRH might also be tempted to include an extra overseas batter, especially at home. In that case, one of Aiden Markram or Glenn Phillips could get a look-in.

Bowling wise, they were brilliant for the first few overs against Mumbai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins got the ball to move. Once the movement disappeared, though, they were left scurrying for answers. The bowling attack, cumulatively, will have to get their act together, given the Super Giants have a fearsome batting line-up themselves.

Speaking of LSG, they have also not been able to put together a string of victories. A win has usually been followed by a defeat and vice versa. Now, though, they have to keep on winning.

For that, they will hope their captain KL Rahul fires at the top of the order. Quinton de Kock could also get a recall if he has regained full fitness. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran could be crucial on what has been a six-hitting ground this season, with Deepak Hooda’s role, especially against spin, also vital.

With the ball, they will be tested. But LSG will hope the likes of Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi can hold their own. Naveen-ul-Haq is likely to feature as their only overseas pacer and how he handles himself when SRH come hard at him, could decide how many runs SRH score.

Wherever you look, there is an intriguing sub-plot, and that ties into this home stretch of the IPL. The stakes are high, and both teams know the pitfalls of another defeat. They will, however, also be aware of what a win could do and how it could give them that final push – the push that takes them into the top four and ensures they stay there.

Should be a good game, eh?!

SRH Probable XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande

LSG Probable XII: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur
