SRH vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 57th Game:Playoff race intensifies as SRH, LSG lock horns in Hyderabad

It is that time of the year again. When teams frantically rummage for points in the IPL, and where every match has the potential to make or break a season. Neither the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the Lucknow Super Giants will get eliminated with a loss tonight. But they will make things considerably harder for them. This is also the start of interesting sequences for both. All of SRH's remaining games are at home; while LSG are kicking off a three-game away run tonight. Who will grab the momentum in this home stretch? All that and much more in store over the next few hours. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the IPL. This promises to be a cracker, and we cannot wait to get going. Grab your choice of food and drink, and hop along for this potentially thrill-a-minute ride!
