UFC Kansas City Live Results (April 15th) Holloway vs Allen

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 16, 2023 03:44 GMT

UFC Live Results, brought to you from Kansas City as Max Holloway takes on surging contender Arnold Allen. UFC Kansas City Live Results:

03:44 (GMT)16 APR 2023

03:43 (GMT)16 APR 2023

The fight goes the distance, with Allen possibly taking the final round. We go to the judge's scorecards.

03:36 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
The fourth round was the much the same as the first, with Holloway probably just edging it.

03:30 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Round three was much clearer for Holloway, who overwhelmed Allen with pressure striking. 2-1.

03:24 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Better second round for Allen, who manages to control the octagon for the largest part of the round. Most likely 1-1.

03:18 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Close first round, with Allen landing the hardest shot of the round, but Holloway landed more frequently.

02:53 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
In what could end up being a fight of the year candidate, in the main event, Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen rounds off our evening of fights.

02:51 (GMT)16 APR 2023

02:50 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Barbosa is finding his range, and as Quarantillo throws a jab, he throws a huge knee, ending the fight with one shot.

02:43 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
Co-main event time now as veteran striker Edson Barbosa takes on Billy Q at featherweight,

02:42 (GMT)16 APR 2023

02:29 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Jacoby lands a takedown and unloads as he desperately needs a finish.

02:24 (GMT)16 APR 2023

In the last ten seconds though, Murzakanov drops Jacoby, who is saved by the bell.

02:23 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Much closer second round, and much harder to judge. Even round.

02:18 (GMT)16 APR 2023

First round goes to Murzakanov, having hurt Jacoby and looked the more comfortable of the pair.

01:57 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
A second 205lb bout in a row, and it looks to be a good one.

01:56 (GMT)16 APR 2023

01:55 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Cutelaba catches Boser early with an overhand right and manages to follow up with vicious ground and pound for the stoppage.

01:54 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Taner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba
Light-heavyweights in action, up next!

01:39 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Much more lackluster third round, mostly restricted to leg kicks. Munhoz should win comfortably.

01:33 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Munhoz definitely the more aggressive of the pair.

01:26 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Gutierrez manages to survive, and has hs ack ridden for most of the remainder of the round.

01:23 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Munhoz throws a huge overhand and drops his opponent early in the first.

01:21 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
Bantamweight action is up next, with many having this on as a late candidate for FOTN.

01:13 (GMT)16 APR 2023

01:08 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Fight over, and this should be a unanimous decision victory for Garcia.

01:02 (GMT)16 APR 2023

The second round isn't much different, and Garcia is sailing away with this one.

00:52 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Garcia comes out landing the cleaner strikes of the pair.

00:41 (GMT)16 APR 2023

Rafa Garcia vs. Clay Guida
Rafa Garcia vs. Clay Guida opens this evening's main card action, in what looks set to be a barnburner.
