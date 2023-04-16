UFC Kansas City Live Results (April 15th) Holloway vs Allen

UFC Live Results, brought to you from Kansas City as Max Holloway takes on surging contender Arnold Allen. UFC Kansas City Live Results:
The best stays Blessed!@BlessedMMA takes your #UFCKansasCity main event by unanimous decision over Arnold Allen 👏 pic.twitter.com/X0msgQ9stk— UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023
25 minutes done!— UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023
Decision between these two up next at #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/F3njurxsxc
EDSON BARBOZA SHUTS THE LIGHTS OUT 😱 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/i9k5oXfNod— UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023
Still undefeated!!— UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023
Azamat Murzakanov moves to 13-0 with a decision win over Dustin Jacoby #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/yjqAg0838Z
Hulk SMASH 😳@ICutelaba didn't waste ANY time getting this KO!! #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/xXQmbZozuV— UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023
Two in a row for Rafa Garcia!— UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023
He takes the unanimous decision over Clay Guida to open the #UFCKansasCity main card pic.twitter.com/b7q8M27hdu