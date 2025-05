Follow along with Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT Battleground at 8 pm EST! Witness Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Championship against Trick Williams! Stephanie Vaquer battles Jordynne Grace! Tony D'Angelo clashes with the Underboss, Stacks! Oba Femi tangles with Myles Borne! Sol Ruca and Kelani Jordan clash over the Women's North American title! Hank and Tank team with Josh Briggs against the Culling! Read More