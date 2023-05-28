WWE NXT Battleground Live Results (May 28, 2023) Carmelo Hayes retains, New NXT Women's Champion, and more

Check the live results from WWE NXT Battleground 2023 right here!
WHAT A MATCH.@Carmelo_WWE is still HIM.#AndStill #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/qqKYSzWINz— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
OMG WHAT A SPEAR!!!— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
How did @Carmelo_WWE survive?!@bronbreakkerwwe #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/Uujtv7jz95
The hometown kid has arrived!@Carmelo_WWE is ready.#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/QDH2U5zvEb— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
Ladies and gentlemen, it's TIFFY TIME!@tiffstrattonwwe is the new #WWENXT Women's Champion!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/sB2DWlSI55— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
.@avawwe_ takes out @ivynile_wwe 😱😱😱#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/JDHfUJAtAG— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
The Bash is Back!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
See you in Cedar Park on July 30th for The Great American Bash! pic.twitter.com/ctFUkOwoqy
That was one of the craziest things we've ever seen...@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is the Last Man Standing!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/PInRnO7Jwt— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
COAST TO COAST @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is putting it all on the line tonight at #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/zgE50sqGCZ— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
You are a madman @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR!!!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/CvRjucMJE5— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
Wes Lee defeats Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate by pin.
Noam Dar defeats Dragon Lee 2 Falls to 1 Fall.
Ilja Dragunov defeats Dijak when Dijak fails to answer 10 Count.
Gallus defeats The Creeds by pin.
Tiffany Stratton defeats Lyra Valkyria by pin.
Carmelo Hayes defeats Bron Breakker by pin.