  WWE NXT Battleground Live Results (May 28, 2023) Carmelo Hayes retains, New NXT Women's Champion, and more

WWE NXT Battleground Live Results (May 28, 2023) Carmelo Hayes retains, New NXT Women's Champion, and more

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 29, 2023 08:05 IST

Check the live results from WWE NXT Battleground 2023 right here!

topic-thumbnail

08:05 (IST)29 MAY 2023

08:04 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Full Results for NXT Battleground (May 28, 2023).
Wes Lee defeats Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate by pin.
Noam Dar defeats Dragon Lee 2 Falls to 1 Fall.
Ilja Dragunov defeats Dijak when Dijak fails to answer 10 Count.
Gallus defeats The Creeds by pin.
Tiffany Stratton defeats Lyra Valkyria by pin.
Carmelo Hayes defeats Bron Breakker by pin.

08:01 (IST)29 MAY 2023

08:00 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Unless I missed it, I think that was the first win Carmelo Hayes has had in a while without outside interference from Trick Williams.

08:00 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Hayes hits three kicks and a reverse crossbody before hitting Nothing But Net to retain the title.
Result - Carmelo Hayes defeats Bron Breakker by pin.

07:59 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Melo hits a few moves but Bron fights back with a thunderous spear as Melo goes for a springboard move. Bron gets a two-count. Bron just tosses Melo a few times before going for a Gorilla Press move. Melo counters out into a pinning combo.

07:58 (IST)29 MAY 2023

07:57 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Carmelo hits a few kicks and a springboard clothesline before dropping Bron with a Tornado faceplant. Bron kicks out at 1 and Melo hits him with the move again for a two-count.

07:56 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Bron continues to play with Melo like he's a lion with a gazelle. He pays for it as Melo hits an up kick and a Tornado DDT.

07:55 (IST)29 MAY 2023

07:55 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Breakker goes for a Superplex but Melo kicks him off the buckle. Bron quickly recovers and hits a top-rope Frankensteiner for a near fall.

07:52 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Melo tries to out quick Breakker, but Breakker lands a hard clothesline to send Melo flying. Bron lands a throw on Carmelo and then mugs at the crowd. The crowd keeps getting in Bron's head as he wastes time yelling at them instead of attacking Hayes. It doesn't matter because he hits a few belly-to-back suplexes on the Champ.

07:49 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Bron sends Melo to the outside, hitting some strikes. He stares Trick Williams down before getting back into the ring. Melo hits his reverse leg drop off the ropes before locking in a single-leg Boston Crab.

07:47 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Melo works on Bron's legs early on. He hits a Capoeria Kick before landing a scary-looking Tope Con Giro.

07:43 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Bron comes out sporting a mask that's the bottom half of a wolf's head. At least Melo doesn't come out wearing Lakers' purple and gold like he has before.

07:37 (IST)29 MAY 2023

07:37 (IST)29 MAY 2023

07:32 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Lyra goes to the top but Stratton climbs up with her. She goes for a Sunset Flip but Stratton catches her. She hits her Senton and Moonsault to become the new NXT Women's Champion.
Result - Tiffany Stratton defeats Lyra Valkyria by pin.

07:30 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Stratton goes for a stomp but is rolled up. She hits it and gets another near fall. Tiffany goes for a flipping handstand strike but is caught by Lyra. Lyra then tries to kick her but buckles under the injury. Stratton hits the rolling Senton but misses the moonsault. Lyra moves and hits her finisher kick but Stratton gets her leg on the ropes.

07:28 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Lyra takes forever to climb the ropes. She lands in the Tree of Woe. Stratton kicks her in the gut and lands a weird Senton-type move for a two-count.

07:27 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Valkyria hits a kick to Stratton's face and a crossbody off the apron. She climbs to the top but the usual "person catches person jumping off the top" trope as Stratton catches her and rolls into a potential Senton. Lyra counters it into a Crucifix pin attempt.

07:26 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Valkyria sends Stratton into the middle buckle face-first. She gets a near fall before hitting a Missile dropkick off the top. Lyra then hits her strike combos and a Northern Lights Suplex. Stratton kicks Lyra's leg to get out of it but she ends up sent out of the ring.

07:23 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Stratton locks in a Last Chancery submission. She then goes for a Stretch Muffler submission but Lyra makes the rope break. 

07:21 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Stratton rips off the knee brace and continues to work on the injured knee.

07:20 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Lyra continues to outclass Stratton but Vic and Booker don't say anything about it. Lyra goes for a move through the ropes but Stratton punches her. She then sends her into the ring post knee-first.

07:18 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Lyra gets a close call after a lot of groundwork. Stratton tries to do the same but is outmaneuvered by Lyra. Booker keeps praising Stratton over and over despite getting outwrestled early on. Lyra goes for leap frog but she lands awkwardly on her injured knee.

07:15 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Vic says that Stratton looks "as confident as ever" as she comes out to the ring. 

07:13 (IST)29 MAY 2023

The star who has attacked Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo, Sol Ruca, Nikkita Lyons, and Dani Palmer said she'll reveal herself on Tuesday's NXT. My money is on Blair Davenport. Having it be someone from the WWE PC wouldn't make sense.

07:10 (IST)29 MAY 2023

07:07 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Gallus didn't cheat, but Vic Joseph still tries to make excuses for the Creeds losing. 

07:07 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Both teams stand in a corner before squaring off with strikes. Mark and Julius fight each other. Julius lands a throw but does nothing as Joe Coffey runs into the ring. He gets dropped by Ivy Nile and clotheslined by Julius. Ava then runs out to grab Nile, distracting the ref. Gallus then hits their finisher to pick up the win.
Result - Gallus defeats The Creeds by pin.

07:04 (IST)29 MAY 2023

He tags Brutus in for some reason because he's still visibly gassed. Julius hits a standing Shooting Star Press and Brutus adds a standing Moonsault for a near fall. Julius puts Mark on his shoulders for a Doomsday Device Cannonball but Mark counters in a pin attempt. Gallus slams Julius on the mat as Brutus hits a Cannonball off the ropes.

07:03 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Brutus breaks out of a headlock with a back body drop. As is usual in Creed matches, Julius comes in off the hot tag and lands a bunch of throws on the opponents. 

07:01 (IST)29 MAY 2023

07:01 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Gallus gets a near fall after a shoulder block off the top.

07:00 (IST)29 MAY 2023

06:59 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Brutus tags in and lands some Donkey Kong punches. He goes to punch Woflie as he runs in but Wolfied rolls out of the ring, allowing Mark to take control of Brutus.

06:58 (IST)29 MAY 2023

A lot of nothing so far. The two teams then standoff with Wolfgang getting decked when he decides to rush the Creeds. Brutus and Julius then play soccer with Mark Coffey.

06:52 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Mac Mitchell then interviews Noam Dar after his win over Dragon Lee. It's hard to understand what they say because they all yell during it.

06:51 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Before the next match, we get a Chase U segment. Duke Hudson says everyone passed the quiz but he's been tired of being the substitute. He welcomes Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey in as guest lecturers to teach Catch Wrestling. They show footage of Thea Hail losing to Kiana James. They say this isn't what to do if you want to be a WWE Superstar. It causes Thea Hail to leave the room in a huff. Duke then tells Drew and Charlie to beat it because he doesn't like how they talked to the students.

06:49 (IST)29 MAY 2023

06:48 (IST)29 MAY 2023

06:48 (IST)29 MAY 2023

06:44 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Ilja then stands on the steel steps in the ring and hits a flying elbow that sends Dijak into the chair face-first. The ref then counts wicked fast as Ilja stands up and Dijak does not. You can tell when the end is coming by the speed of the ref's count.
Result - Ilja Dragunov defeats Dijak when Dijak doesn't meet the 10 count.

06:43 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Dijak then rubs some of Ilja's blood on the stick before telling him to stay down and "Don't you make me do this." The stick breaks after a few more blasts to Ilja's chest. Next up is a chair that Dijak pushes against the Mad Russian's throat. Ilja tries to fight back, but Dijak lands a few chair shots. Ilja somehow stands up and hits a flying forearm to drop both men. He then hits a jumping punch on Dijak. Wow. Good luck, rest of the card.

06:41 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Dijak hits Feast Your Eyes on Ilja but he doesn't fall down. He stumbles across the ring and into the opposite corner. The big man then retrieves a Kendo Stick. He blasts Ilja in the chest with it before asking him if he wants more. Dijak hits a third blast even harder than the first two.

06:38 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Dragunov drops Dijak with a suplex but the big man brushes it off like nothing happened. Dijak then chokeslams Ilja on the ring apron. Ilja makes it up at 9.

06:37 (IST)29 MAY 2023

06:37 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Both men get up at the count of 9. Ilja stands Dijak up for some chops but Dijak lands one that pushes Ilja away. He chops Dijak down and then lands on the mat next to him. He then continues to chop the big man's chest several times.

06:35 (IST)29 MAY 2023

Dijak shrugs Ilja off, sending him onto the steel steps in the ring. Ilja beats the count and DDT's Dijak on the steps. Ilja's up at 5 and he grabs Diajk to break the count. The Mad Russian sends Dijak to the corner before sending the steel steps into the big man. He puts the steps on top of Dijak before climbing to the top for a Coast to Coast dropkick.
