WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Live Results: Multiple title matches, Casket match

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 23 October 2022 06:12 IST - Published: October, 22 2022 09:50 PM IST
...
...
They enter what looks like a haunted house and decide to split up and look for Alba Fyre. Fyre takes out Jacey Jayne. Gigi Dolin sees Chucky before she's taken out from behind by Alba Fyre. Dolin fights back at first but is trapped inside a fridge.
...
Toxic Attraction show up in a car looking for Alba Fyre. Gigi Dolin is pretty confident that the three of them can take her out. Jacy Jayne isn't very sure of the plan but follows her stablemates into the woods.
...
A casket match is coming up next on NXT.
...
...
Wes Lee takes out Hayes and climbs the ladder. He has a free run at the belt and he grabs it. Wes Lee is your new NXT North American Champion.

Wes Lee wins the NXT North American Championship
...
Oro Mensah and Frazer climb the ladder. Mensah takes out Frazer before he's taken out by Carmello Hayes. Hayes thinks he's free tp grab the belt but Wes Lee comes out of nowhere and takes him down.
...
Von Wagner tries to climb a ladder for the belt but he's stopped by Nathan Frazer. Frazer and Mensah double team Von Wagner with a table at ringside.
...
Carmello Hayes takes out Oro Mensah with a dive off the barricade. Wes Lee then wipes out Hayes. He grabs a ladder and tries to get in the ring but Von Wagner stops him in his tracks. He tosses Wes Lee out of the ring and through the announcer's desk.
...
We have a ladder set up between the ring and the barricade. Von Wagner is set up on it and Nathan Frazer hits a Frog Splash off the top rope
...
...
...
Von Wagner has the ladder and uses it as a weapon. He knocks off Oro Mensah from the apron before tossing it out of the ring and taking out Hayes and Frazer.
...
In the ring, Oro Mensah goes to climb the ring and Trick Williams gets in the ring and flips the ladder over. Mensah tries to use this to dive out of the ring but that landing was nasty.
...
Carmello Hayes is on top inside the ring. He hits Mensah with a legdrop right into a ladder. Hayes then hits a shot with the ladder to Nathan Frazer. Frazer then hits a Spanish Fly off the middle rope, sending Frazer crashing into the ladder. Lee takes out Von Wagner with a spinning heel kick before Carmella Hayes sends him crashing out of the ring wth a clothesline.
...
Oro Mensah flips Carmello into a table. Wes Lee  is all over Von Wagner in the corner. Wagner tosses a ladder at him but he avoids it. Wangner then takes out Lee with a superkick. Nathan Frazer comes in and tries to hit Von Wagner with a hurricanrana. The big man blocks it and powerbombs him through a ladder set up in the corner.
...
Nathan Frazer sets up a ladder in the corner and sends Hayes through it. He then sets up the ladder and climbs to the top. Mensah stops him right on time and suplexes him out of the ring. Mensah then hit Wes Lee with a spinning heel kick. Hayes comes in and takes out Mensah from behind.
...
Nathan Frazer vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Oro Mensah vs Carmello Hayes [for the NXT North American Championship]

Wes Lee drops Carmello Hayes with a superkick. Von Wagner goes after both Oro Mensah and Nathan Frazer. Frazer and Mensah hit back with a double superkick. Frazer then launches himself off the top rope and wipes out Von Wagner. In the ring, Frazer, Mensah and Hayes have a ladder. Mensah and Frazer take out Hayes ans and then Lee.
...
The opening match for Halloween Havoc is a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship. Out first is Nathan Frazer, who briefly competed in AEW before signing with WWE.
...
