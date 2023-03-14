WWE NXT Live Results (March 14, 2023) Zoey Stark and Sol Ruca battle for a spot in the ladder match at Stand & Deliver.

Check out the NXT Live Results here.
Dr. Warren Becker delivers a medical update on @roxanne_wwe.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FjT1IlMqVe— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023
Bout to recreate this photo #WWENXT https://t.co/TzP1Cy78qp— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) March 15, 2023
Here comes @WolfgangYoung and the champs are rolling now! #NXTTagTitles #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iDxC3f1est— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023
You’re in my house tonight, so thought it was only fair that I get to come to yours. Thanks for the kind welcome @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ggCoJxnq6D— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) March 15, 2023