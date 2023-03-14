Create
WWE NXT Live Results (March 14, 2023) Zoey Stark and Sol Ruca battle for a spot in the ladder match at Stand & Deliver.

Scrypts cuts a weird promo about masks that tries to sound deep. He says he's scanned NXT and found many people wearing physical, metaphorical, or emotional masks, but his gaze falls on one man. 

Zoey kicks Ruca in the face outside of the ring. She adds a knee to the head and a sliding clothesline for a near fall. Zoey keeps Ruca's head in a Cravat. Ruca fights out of it. She hits a few jumping shoulder blocks and a power slam for a two-count. She hits a moonsault on the outside that pumps up the crowd. Sol goes for a springboard move, but Zoey catches her and hits Go to Kneep for the win.
Result - Zoey Stark defeats Sol Ruca by pin.

A doctor gives a medical update on Roxanne Perez. He tested her blood, her brain, and her "vessels," but all came back without reason for the collapse. He adds that while that is promising, not being able to find what caused the issue means that he can't give a timetable for her return to the ring.

Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs go "undercover" in Kiana James' office. Briggs is dressed like he's going hunting while Fallon is wearing all black. Henley finds a contract for tonight's ladder match. They find her planner with fishy proof in it. She has "Operation: Boyfriend" and "get Fallon to tag with her" written in the book. There are also dates marked for drinks and dinner with Sebastian. They also find the card from the roses, which is also from Sebastian. He thanks James for a great night . . . and morning.

Wolfgang pulls the top rope down so Elton falls out of the ring. Gallus recovers to hit their finisher on Wilson for the win.
Result - Gallus defeats Pretty Deadly by pin.

Pretty Deadly takes control off the commercial break.  Elton Prince neutralizes Mark Coffey, but he makes the tag after sending Prince over his back. Wolfie hits a side Senton for a near fall. The Champs tandem slams Elton, but Kit breaks up the pin. They send Wolfgang over the top, but he pulls them both out of the ring. Wolfgang gets tossed over the announcers' table. The challengers grab a belt to distract the ref. Wilson blasts Mark, but he gets the shoulder up.

Elton and Kit go for a few quick pin attempts while Gallus does the usual of bludgeoning the opposition. Mark and Wolfgang take control by tossing Kit and Elton around the ring and then out of it.

The first match of the night will pit Pretty Deadly against Gallus.

Next is a segment from earlier today with Wes Lee and Axiom. Lee is taking his gear out of his car when Axiom shows up like Batman. He says he's not leaving Lee's side until the open challenge tonight. 

Johnny Wrestling goes on to say that Waller lost both of his title opportunities and handled it like a baby. He disrespected the fans, the locker room, and NXT. As Johnny continues his explanation, Vic Joseph gets up and shows Johnny that Waller is at the Gargano home. He runs off.

Gargs asks the fans to "watch his back" because the last time he was, Grayson Waller bashed him in the back with a chair. Gargano adds that he came back to show his son how to be a man and how to finish your story. He adds that he didn't have the proper closure on his NXT run.

NXT Legend Johnny Gargano kicks things off this week after his triumphant return to the brand last week. Wish he still had his original theme back, though.
