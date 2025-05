Follow along with Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. Giulia and Jordynne Grace clash for the right to face Stephanie Vaquer at Battleground! Joe Hendry teams with Hank and Tank against DarkState? What's next for the D'Angelo Family? Will Trick Williams overcome 24 other stars to earn another shot at Oba Femi? Zaria clashes with Kelani Jordan! Read More