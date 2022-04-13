×
WWE NXT Live Results (12th April, 2022) - Mandy Rose defends her title against Daktoa Kai.

What will happen on tonight's NXT?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 13 April 2022 06:28 IST - Published: April, 13 2022 05:37 AM IST
Kai gets a near fall on two attempts. She drops the Champ with a dropkick, but it doesn't take long before Jacy Jayne interferes. She grabs Kai's leg, but Kai drops Rose off the apron. Kai takes all three women out with a crossbody off the top.
Gigi and Jacy accompany Mandy to the ring. That doesn't bode well for Dakota. 
Pretty Deadly says what I've been saying about the Creeds for weeks - they are meatheads. Wilson and Prince, however, add that they don't have any style but have cauliflower ears. Judging from their reaction to the lottery pick, they got a good spot.
Sofia Cromwell shows up randomly in the crowd. She's pointing, and Wagner throws Jiro into the front row. Mac Mitchell then interviews Nikkita Lyons. She addresses the victory last week over Lash Legend. Before Lyons can get too far, Legend shows up and pump kicks her off the stage. 
Wagner lands a fallaway slam before locking in a Bear Hug. Jiro gets out and lands some jacket punches and a jumping knee. Jiro lands a superkick before heading to the top. He lands a Swanton for a two-count. Stone briefly distracts Jiro, allowing Wagner to land a big boot. He then hits the Angle Slam for the win.
Result - Von Wagner defeats Ikemen Jiro by pin. 
Bobby Stone is in the ring with Von Wagner. He says that it looks like Jacket Time is out of time. Ikemen Jiro comes out to the ring, and he kicks Wagner out of the ring. Stone evades the wrath of Jiro. Jiro hits an enzuguri before Wagner drops him with a thunderous clothesline.
Toxic Attraction cuts a brief promo before Mandy Rose defends the title against Dakota Kai. They say they are the Attraction. After that, Jacket time is shown backstage. Kushida warms up before his match tonight with Von Wagner. Before they can head out to the ring, Wagner attacks both men, putting their match in doubt.
Bron says his father is home safe after being abducted last week. He calls Gacy out to the ring, but Gacy says he's not there in person. He also says that Rick took his beating like a man, and that says a lot about Bron. Gacy also reveals that he stole Rick Steiner's Hall of Fame ring. He adds that a family can only be tested by fire before throwing the ring into a fire. What a monster!!!
Malcolm Bivens and the Creeds cut a promo before the match tonight. The Creeds say they're the best at everything and want to right the wrongs from Stand & Deliver. They also say they're the best team of all time. Thaaaaaaaatttt's a bit of a stretch, guys. They then pick their entrance number and say "wouldn't have it any other way." Perhaps that means they have the first spot.
Vic and Wade hype up the tag team gauntlet match, but they are cut off by Grayson Waller and Sanga. He says that the belts should have just been handed to them. Waller says the actions have angered Sanga, and he's going to single-handedly destroy the other four teams while Waller stands on the apron. He still has his arm in a sling. 
After the match, Melo blindsides Grimes. Sikoa decks Melo, but Trick goes at Solo's leg. He sends Solo into the ring post and then they both pummel Grimey. Melo picks up the NXT NA title and drops it on Grimes' chest.
...
The two trade shots in the middle of the ring before Grimes goes to the top. He misses a move but lands his spinning body slam for two. There have been a few weird landings in this match. Grimey goes for the Cave-In, but Solo catches him and hits a Samoan Drop for a near fall. He goes to the top, but Grimes meets him atop the turnbuckle. Trick Williams comes out and grabs Solo's leg. Solo kicks him off and lands a splash off the apron. Grimes uses the distraction to hit the Cave-In for the win.
Result - Cameron Grimes defeats Solo Sikoa by pin.
Sikoa misses a move in the corner, and Grimes lands a Hurricanrana. He hits a German Suplex with a bridge for a near fall. Solo hiptosses Grimes into a turnbuckle and lands a hip attack for a near fall of his own.
After getting tossed back in the ring, Grimes hits an enzuguri, a Soccer Kick, and a Cannonball before heading off to the commercial break.
Solo gets a quick roll-up. He keeps making the belt around the waist gesture. After a long rest hold, Solo lands a Senton. Grimes gets up and goes for the Cave-In and misses. The two shake hands, and Grimes says he respects Solo, but his "Bloodline" can kiss his grits. Grimes sends Solo head-first into a few turnbuckles, but it has no effect.
Cameron Grimes defends the NXT North American title against Solo Sikoa to open tonight's show.

