WWE NXT Live Results (17th January, 2023) New Day hits the ring

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 17, 2023 09:36 PM EDT

Check out all the WWE NXT Live Results right here!

21:36 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Kofi and Xavier say that they're done with Pretty Deadly, so who's next at Vengeance Day? They say that Gallus won the match last week, so they could be next. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson come out to address the situation. They're tired of jumping through hoops. Gallus then comes out. Gallus and New Day square off face to face but Pretty Deadly attacks both teams. They then get tossed out of the ring.

21:31 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Lopez approaches Feroz backstage, telling her that she needs to fight for respect in any way she can. 

21:29 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

21:27 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

In a move that would have never happened under Vince McMahon, Vic Joseph informs the viewers that ROH Wrestler Jay Briscoe has passed away. It's definitely classier then not acknowledging anyone outside of your bubble. RIP Jay Briscoe. #DemBoys

21:24 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Things even out when both women go for a flying crossbody. Duke Hudson notices that Lopez is outside, but Andre Chase grabs him. Lopez walks over to Feroz and hands her a pair of brass knuckles. She refuses to use them, tossing them to the ref. Hail hits a facebuster to pick up her first win in NXT.
Result - Thea Hail defeats Valentina Feroz by pin.

21:23 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Feroz and Hail trade pin attempts early on. She has Hail in a rest hold as Elektra Lopez walks out to the ring. Hail breaks out of the pin. She hits a standing moonsault for a near fall. Booker T likes him some Elektra Lopez, as he drops the "Shucky Ducky Quack Quack" line.

21:21 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Kiana James helps Jensen to the back as Gallus stands tall in the ring. Brooks is seen by the trainers backstage. Fallon Henley is mad that Kiana James came out to his aid. Fallon says that she doesn't even like him but Jensen says that they like each other. Henley walks off after saying that she won't be there to pick up his broken heart when James breaks it.

21:14 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Back in the ring, Briggs fights off both men but Gallus hits their finishing move on Briggs to pick up the win.
Result - Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeat Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen by pin.

21:13 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Briggs tags in and sends both of his opponents over the top rope. He hits a flying shoulder block on Mark while Jensen battles Wolfgang. Jensen gets back bodydropped onto the exposed concrete. Briggs holds his own in the ring while Henley checks on Jensen. Mark and Briggs clothesline each other in the ring. Kiana James comes out and pushes Henley out of the way.

21:11 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

By the way, Vic Joseph's commentary during this match has been bad. He says that Gallus "needs to move on" after getting suspended in September. He does know how life and storylines work, right??

21:10 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Jensen tags in off the commercial break. He hits a spinning kick but gets countered when going for a suplex. Wolfgang tags in and he gets a near fall on Jensen. Wolfgang tosses Jensen out of the ring and Mark Coffey decks him.

21:05 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Briggs makes the tag but gets his own taste of strikes as Gallus knocks Jensen off the apron. Fallon Henley tries to check on Jensen as Gallus pulls up one of the mats in the entranceway. Mark Coffey tries to suplex Josh Briggs onto the cement but Briggs reverses it.

21:03 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Briggs and Jensen rush Gallus before the bell. The faces briefly have control until Wolfgang lands a kick to the back of Jensen. He tags in as Gallus neutralizes Brooks Jensen.

20:59 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Before the next match, we see Alba Fyre backstage with a bat to a referee's neck. A bunch of other refs try to pry her off, but then Kayden Carter and Katana Chance randomly show up. They drop that they're the longest-reigning NXT Women's Tag Champs again and try to say that it takes time. Ladies, she's been wrestling longer than both of you.

20:55 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

20:53 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

20:52 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Waller complains that it should have been the night he saved NXT from Bron Breakker but the ropes fell apart twice during the match. Since he didn't lose the match via pinfall, Waller says he still feels like the Champ. He brings out his own NXT title.

20:49 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Dijak cuts a quick promo about how he put Tony D and Stacks out of the picture with "street justice" and Wes Lee is next up on the docket.

20:43 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Fyre goes for the Gory Bomb but Ruca counters out. Fyre lands a superkick before bashing Ruca's head into a buckle. As Fyre tries to regain her composure, Isla Dawn appears in the random pulpit to distract Fyre. Ruca hits the Sol Snatcher, a flipping cutter off the middle buckle, for the upset win.
Result - Sol Ruca defeats Alba Fyre by pin.

20:41 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Ruca hangs with the more-experienced Fyre early on, getting the first pin attempt. Fyre recovers, dropping Ruca before landing some stomps.

20:38 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Stevie Turner shows up again to "give her thoughts" on the battle royal from last week. As someone near 40 years old, I'm not a fan. She also mentions how Sol Ruca "broke Tik Tok" with her avoidance of being eliminated. 

20:36 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

20:33 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

20:32 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

The Creeds are backstage whining about Jinder Mahal and who's turn it is until Ivy Nile reads them the riot act. She says they need to "grow a set" like they had when they were the top tag team in NXT. It was funny to watch because the Creeds are so big and loud and never listen while Nile is like five feet tall. They actually take her advice with Brutus saying that maybe she's right. 

20:30 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Jacy and Gigi run down how people thought their run was over, but Gigi briefly references how Jacy tried to eliminate her. They hype up Vengeance Day, but think that they'll both be the winners and the new NXT Women's Champ. Lyra Valkyria interrupts and says she would have won the battle royal had Cora Jade, who was officially eliminated, took her out of the match. They talk down to Lyra. but Lyra says that she sees two women who know they can't beat Roxanne alone so they have to do it together. Tag match at some point.

20:26 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Before the next segment, we get a video of Tiffany Stratton showing up in front of a door that she thinks is her locker room. It won't open until Indi Hartwell opens the door and says she's not bigger than the NXT Women's Division so she can get her own locker room. 

20:22 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

20:21 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

20:19 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

We then get a roadside vignette with Tony D'Angelo and Stacks by a bridge. Stacks thinks D'Angelo is going to whack him like in mob culture, but D'Angelo surprises him by saying that his days as a soldier are over because now, he's and underboss. Tony D then gives him a jacket with the "family" crest on the back.

20:17 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Apollo comes in, hitting a series of moves, including a splash in the corner and a standing moonsault. Williams breaks up the pin but Axiom hits the Golden Ratio on Trick on the outside. Hayes tries to hit a move off the top, but Crews catches him and holds him down to earn the win.
Result - Apollo Crews and Axiom defeat Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes by pin.

20:15 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

This match could be called "three of NXT's most athletic stars - and Trick Williams." Axiom and Hayes hit each other with a clothesline to level the playing field. Axiom and Crews hit stereo German Suplexes. Axiom attempts a kick on Melo but he catches it and sends it Apollo's way. Trick and Melo then neutralize Axiom.

20:09 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Axiom neutralizes Melo, allowing a tag to Apollo Crews. The two then go on a brief run of offense ending with Crews hitting Melo with a dropkick. Melo fights back with a Pump Kick and a spinning facebuster. Trick and Melo try to escape to the announce table to regroup, but Crews tosses Axiom over the top rope on top of TrickMelo.

20:07 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Axiom and Trick start off for their teams. Trick's pants look like they have a patch of MJF's scarf on them. Trick lands a pop-up punch on Axiom before tagging in Hayes.

20:06 (EDT)17 JAN 2023

Tonight's episode kicks off with tag team action as Apollo Crews and Axiom face off against Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Since Trick is actually IN the match, he can be disqualified when he inevitably cheats.
