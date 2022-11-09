Create

WWE NXT Live Results (8th November, 2022) Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner

By Anirban Banerjee
By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 09,2022 07:27:44 (IST)
Check out all the results from WWE NXT!

07:25 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Hank catches a kick attempt from Stacks. He hits a clothesline and a Thesz Press before hitting a Pounce. He sends Lorenzo into the corner before hitting a strange bodyslam. Stacks slaps him in the face, enraging the big man. He sends him to the corner but Stacks pokes him in the eye. He then hits a jumping knee to the back of Walker's head for the win.
Result - Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo defeats Hank Walker by pin.

07:23 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
The two are even early on until Walker pushes Stacks over the top rope. Stacks gets control by grounding the big man. He lands a few strikes before hitting a few knees in Walker's face. Stacks gets a near fall.

07:21 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Hank Walker is waiting in the ring in his best LL Bean outfit. He's facing Stacks Lorenzo. Stacks is the second wrestler in different gear tonight. He's ditched the wifebeater for no shirt. 

07:20 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Apparently Kiana James and her assistant Gionna show up at Henley's bar. She seems like she wants to buy the bar, but Fallon has said no. Brooks Jensen and his stupid hair do their usual "fawn over any woman in his vicinity" thing. Fallon rejects her last and final offer before kicking them out. 

07:15 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
After about five years, Indi Hartwell finally says that she finally understands how things work in NXT. She addresses Sol Ruca and Elektra Lopez, and the recent history with both women. She's going to bet the house on herself I guess.

07:13 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Chase goes for a Uranage, but Dempsey drops down to lock in an ankle lock. Chase tries to make his way to the ropes, and Duke Hudson tries to push them closer to Chase. He refrains but eventually grabs the towel that Thea Hail holds. He throws it in to end the match as Chase is locked in a Crossface.
Result - Charlie Dempsey defeats Andre Chase when Duke Hudson throws in the towel for Chase.

07:11 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Andre has control early on, sending Dempsey out of the ring. As the action spills outside the ring, Duke Hudson has to hold Thea Hail back. Chase has a front headlock locked in, but Dempsey hits a Northern Lights Suplex. Chase still holds on but counters into a Kimura lock. Chase fights back, hitting the Chase U Stomp.

07:09 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
I don't know what it is, but Thea Hail reminds me of an elf or a Fraggle.

07:08 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Before the next match, Jacy and Mandy FaceTime each other about Alba Fyre. Jacy is afraid to go to the arena. Before hanging up, a "mall cop" approaches Jacy's car and pulls her out of it. Of course, it's Alba Fyre. She signs off by saying that next week, she'll be the last woman standing. Hmmmmmmm . . . .

07:02 (IST)

9 Nov 2022

07:01 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
After the match, Indi Hartwell attacks Lopez. We then go backstage to see hyped-up Thea Hail wanting to attack Charlie Dempsey for attacking Chase last week. She says that if Chase doesn't get him then she will. Hudson hypes both Hail and Chase up.

07:00 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Ruca fights back with some clotheslines and strikes before landing a flipping splash in the corner. She goes to the top, but Lopez pulls her off. She then hits a LowDown variant move for the win.
Result - Elektra Lopez defeats Sol Ruca by pin.

06:58 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Lopez looks like she borrowed some of Dana Brooke's old gear, sporting the pink and gold. Ruca slaps Lopez a few times and hits an X Factor that sends Elektra out of the ring. As she rolls out, Lopez drops Ruca with a clothesline. She gets a near fall. 

06:56 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
As Vic and Book talk about the Melo promo, the arena goes black and a message from SCRYPTS plays. It sounds like he might be someone from NXT's past. Up next is Sol Ruca taking on the recently returned Elektra Lopez.

06:53 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
The barber shop is a bunch of Yes People for Carmelo Hayes. He does make a good point, saying that he hasn't technically been pinned to lose the title. The people in the shop just shake their heads "yes" after everything he and Trick say. What do they do if TrickMelo ain't there??

06:47 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
After the match, we see Nathan Frazer leaving the trainer's office. He looks sad. Axiom is waiting for him and Frazer says he'll be out for a few weeks after the ladder match at Halloween Havoc. They are interrupted by JD McDonagh and his weirdly-shaped neck/head/body. It seems like he and Axiom will be battling it out tonight.

06:45 (IST)

9 Nov 2022

06:44 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Grimes hit a Tope con Giro on Gacy and the Dyad before throwing Gacy back into the ring. He goes to the top, but Fowler and Reid distract the ref. Ava Raine then pushes Grimes off the top buckle, allowing Gacy to hit his handspring lariat for the win.
Result - Joe Gacy defeats Cameron Grimes by pin.

06:43 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Grimey fights back, hitting his trademark flipping bodyslam. As both men regain their composure, Rip Fowler and his yellow suspenders interfere by grabbing Grimey's leg. Jagger then stands up on the apron but Grims kicks him off. He hits a crossbody off the top but the Dyad continues to distract Cameron Grimes. he goes for his finisher, but Gacy rolls out of the ring. 

06:41 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Gacy will be taking on Cameron Grimes "for the last time" according to Gacy and Co. Grimes comes out like a house of fire, landing several kicks to Gacy's chest. He adds one in the corner for good measure. Gacy gets control and works Grimes over with strikes and a Crossface submission.

06:31 (IST)

9 Nov 2022
Kicking off this week is Schism. Gacy is dressed in normal trunks instead of a dress shirt and pants.

