WWE NXT Live Results (April 11, 2023) Mr. Stone walks away from Von Wagner if he loses to Ilja Dragunov.

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 12, 2023 06:56 IST

Mac Mitchell talks with Wes Lee and he says that the chip on his shoulder keeps him hungry. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey show up to say that he's great when he's jumping all around but what happens when he's "grounded" in a match? He says all you had to do was ask for a shot.

Lastly, she mocks Indi Hartwell. Lyra Valkyria comes out to ask why she needs to break everyone down. Lyra says that she's mad because the division got better with her on the sidelines. Lyra says she'll rip Cora's eyes out if she goes for that title. Cora cheap shots her before Lyra sends Jade packing with a kick.

Up next is Gigi Dolin, who Cora calls "Instagram Famous" before saying that she runs this place, and not Tiffany Stratton. Lyra Valkyria is next and Jade says that everyone should fear her. Okay. 

Jade says that things have changed since she was last here. She says Zoey Stark is talented and will always be the challenger and not the champion. She also has some new tattoos. She says she put Roxanne on the map when they won the tag team titles. She says we're all handling our demons and that some of us are better at handling our demons than others.

Mac Mitchell interviews the Diamond Mine. Of course, they want another title shot next week. They get mad that Dyad did the same thing earlier in the day because they "get into everything." Ivy Nile also says that she took care of her business with Tatum Paxley last week, saying that Diamond Mine is back to being "Us 3." So Paxley was never a part of the group, so her actions were warranted.

Backstage, we see Duke Hudson getting ready for the fatal four-way later tonight. He says he'll be the first student from Chase U to bring gold home. We then see Cora Jade walking out to the ring. 

Ruca fights back with a few shoulder blocks. She adds a suplex but hesitates before getting kicked in the gut. Ruca hits a bodyslam before going for the handstand splash. She hits another slam for a near fall. Stratton literally rolls over Ruca's body to get out of the ring. She hits a kick on Sol before hitting her rolling Senton into a triple-decker moonsault for the win.
Result - Tiffany Stratton defeats Sol Ruca by pin.

The two trade flips of the top rope before doing more flips. Okay, fight, please. Stratton offers her hand and Ruca stupidly takes it. Stratton kicks her in the gut and hits a standing moonsault for a two-count. Booker comes out with Stratton being a student of the game like she's Daniel Bryan or something. Booker's having a weird night on commentary.

Apparently, Scrypts wears his mask in his everyday clothes. He writes some other lines targeting Axiom, even though Axiom got the upper hand on him last week. Up next is a battle between Sol Ruca and Tiffany Stratton. Booker T says that these two have been "training since they were younger for this moment." Nope, they didn't. 

Lost in the madness was another candid video from NXT Anonymous showing Tony D'Angelo and Stacks rolling up on Pretty Deadly. They assault the Brits with pipes before throwing Elton Prince in the trunk. They drive off with some style in their trunk.

Next is a segment from earlier today between Gallus and Tank Ledger. He's getting promo shots taken, but they walk up and say that they'll let anyone in the building. Joe Coffey tries to get him to debut tonight. Gallus then walks into Schism, who accuses Gallus of picking on the lower-hanging fruit. We also get a cameo from Norman Smiley and possibly Dan Matha, but it can't be confirmed yet.

Javy bounces Eddy's head off the announcers' table. Back in the ring, Thorpe chops Javy. The latter takes control again with a kick and a mini bulldog. Eddy goes for a move, but Bernal catches his legs and locks in a Boston Crab for a second. Thorpe fights back with some strikes and an Enzuguiri. He hits a jumping elbow for a near fall. Javy hits a pancake variant for a near fall. Thorpe goes for a move, but Javy counters with a roll-up for two. Thorpe hits what looks like Crossroads for the win.
Result - Eddy Thorpe defeats Javier Bernal by pin.

Up next is Big Body Javy taking on Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe's entrance is weird. He hits a crossbody to even things up. Damon Kemp randomly shows up in the entrance area as Bernal takes control.

Gigi Dolin then shows the world her childhood home and how she and her brother tried to escape the cycle of poverty. She calls out Jacy Jayne once again.

Duke Hudson receives the Chase University MVP Trophy after saying it wasn't about him, but by taking all the credit. As Andre and Duke celebrate, Bron Breakker comes out to give his spot in the main event to Duke. He calls the NXT title a 'curse' before spearing Andre Chase. Duke grabs the trophy and runs off.

Brooks walks out carrying Kiana, leaving Fallon and Briggs to pick up the pieces of the high school drama. Nice friend. We then get a promo from Noam Dar calling himself the best star in the world. He's brought the Heritage Cup to NXT but he's at the top level of this game.

The first match of the night is a rematch for the NXT Women's Tag Team Title. Brooks Jensen isn't at the arena for the match. The champs, Isla and Alba, control most of the action. Brooks finally shows up to the arena and tries to get Fallon Henley to cheat, but she and Josh Briggs refuse to do so. He pushes Briggs down before Dawn and Fyre hit a tandem finisher to pick up the win.
Result - Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeat Fallon Henley and Kiana James by pin.

We then see a brief TikTok (argh) of Sol Ruca introducing her friend, Dani Palmer, who is debuting soon. Tiffany Stratton shows up to say it's her parking lot and they can't be there doing anything. Sol also has some bad new arm tattoos.

Melo says he wants to give Bron a shot in the main event four-way match to determine his challenger for Spring Breakin'. Bron doesn't come out, but Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Grayson Waller do. Melo calls JD a Leprechaun.

The show kicks off with Carmelo Hayes calling out Bron Breakker after the former NXT Champion attacked him and Trick Williams last week. Can't blame him for that because they punked him by taking the title by cheating.
