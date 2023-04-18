Create
WWE NXT Live Results (April 18, 2023) Gigi Dolin faces off against Cora Jade.

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 19, 2023 06:49 IST

Check out the live results from WWE NXT.

06:49 (IST)19 APR 2023

Gigi hits a Soccer Kick early on for a near fall. She lands another one on Jade's back before landing a Bronco Buster. Jade recovers and hits a running elbow to the back of Gigi's head. Gigi busts out of a submission with a backstabber before landing some kicks on Jade. Jade goes for a running knee but it's caught by Gigi. Gigi rolls Cora up but Jacy Jayne runs out and distracts Gigi. Gigi grabs her and sends her into the steel steps. Next is over the announce table and into Booker T's lap. Gigi rolls back in but Cora hits a running knee and a DDT to pick up the win.
Result - Cora Jade defeats Gigi Dolin by pin.

06:45 (IST)19 APR 2023

What's funny about Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin is that they're really good friends in real life. 

06:40 (IST)19 APR 2023

06:38 (IST)19 APR 2023

We get a quick segment from last week after Von Wagner lost and Mr. Stone said he'd walk away from Von. Von finally opens up and says he has always wanted to be in the WWE since it's in his blood and because his father was a Beverly Brother (Wayne Bloom).

06:37 (IST)19 APR 2023

Mac Mitchell questions Grayson Waller's title shot even though he won a fatal four-way last week. She reminds him that he lost to Johnny Gargano in an Unsanctioned match, but he reminds her that they don't count in his best American accent.

06:35 (IST)19 APR 2023

Roxy grabs the mic after the win but Indi Hartwell comes out before she can say anything. Indi offers up a match for next week at Spring Breakin'. Roxy accepts but says that anything goes when it comes to the title. Tiffany Stratton comes out to claim that she should be getting a title shot instead. Stratton says that Roxy is "beatable" but Roxy reminds Tiffany that she beat her in the Breakout Tournament. Indi then makes it a triple threat for next week. Is this going to lead to a title change without someone being pinned?

06:32 (IST)19 APR 2023

Roxy hits a jumping knee and a side Russian Leg Sweep for a two-count. Zoey goes for a move off the top rope but Roxy moves out of the way. She goes for Pop Rox but Zoey counters out and hits a superkick and a suplex before getting a near fall. Zoey goes for Z 360 but Roxy moves out of the way. Roxy finds a way to land Pop Rox for the win.
Result - Roxanne Perez defeats Zoey Stark by pin.

06:30 (IST)19 APR 2023

Zoey maintains control over Perez, keeping the former champion in a cravat hold. Roxy breaks it by hitting a neck breaker. Roxy jumps right into Zoey's arms, but Zoey drops her. She hits a Thesz Press off the top before dropkicking Stark out of the ring. She hits a suicide dive before throwing Zoey back into the ring. Perez climbs to the top and hits a flying crossbody, but Zoey rolls it over for a near fall.

06:24 (IST)19 APR 2023

Roxy looks focused early on. They trade arm drags before Zoey kicks Roxy in the gut. Roxy sends Zoey from the ring with headscissors. She goes for a suicide dive but is caught by Zoey. Zoey dumps her on the ring apron.

06:20 (IST)19 APR 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews Pretty Deadly about their brush-up with Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo. They challenge Tony D and Stacks to essentially a no-disqualification match for Spring Breakin'.

06:16 (IST)19 APR 2023

06:15 (IST)19 APR 2023

06:14 (IST)19 APR 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews Cora Jade before her match with Gigi Dolin later tonight. She says she was nice last week when she was running down the locker room. Gigi Dolin interjects and says she learned how to channel her anger into beating people up in the ring.

06:11 (IST)19 APR 2023

Duke says that Bron will be going up against Andre Chase so fast that no one really heard that it wasn't Duke who challenged Bron. 

06:10 (IST)19 APR 2023

He's mad because Bron disrupted the MVP ceremony and ripped the Chase U flag. Duke mocks Bron for losing his marbles because he lost the NXT title. Duke then challenges Bron to a match at Spring Breakin' next week. Bron accuses Duke of running off with his trophy instead of staying and helping Chase U.

06:09 (IST)19 APR 2023

Odyssey Jones comes out for a match. Before anything happens, Bron Breakker lays him out. He says, "that's what happens when you get in my way." He calls the fans "fat rednecks" before saying he had to put an end to the Chase U segment from last week. He calls them clowns. Bron says that Odyssey, Carmelo, and Andre Chase felt his power, which brings out Duke Hudson. 

06:06 (IST)19 APR 2023

Up next is another segment from earlier today featuring Kiana James and Josh Briggs. Briggs is in her office and asks her to get him to get Brooks Jensen to talk to him again. She blames him for not letting her cheat last week. Brooks walks in wearing shoes and no socks and a pony tail. He says that Josh should probably go. Jensen says he's tired of being treated like a kid despite acting like one.

06:02 (IST)19 APR 2023

06:00 (IST)19 APR 2023

Roxanne Perez addresses her match with Zoey Stark tonight. She blasts Zoey for running people down, saying that's what insecure people usually do. She then says she'll go through Tiffany Stratton if she has to since Stratton thinks she is the top contender for the title.

05:58 (IST)19 APR 2023

Borne takes Dar down early, but Dar hits Borne in the shins with a Soccer Kick. He lands some Muay Thai knees before Borne drives him into the corner. Dar fights back with 12-to-6 elbows to Borne's head. He adds a loud kick to Dar's gut. Noam adds a series of kicks before Borne catches the last one. He decks Dar and hits a dropkick. Borne goes for a takedown but gets blasted with a knee. Dar adds a spinning elbow and a Shining Wizard-type kick for the win.
Result - Noam Dar defeats Myles Borne by pin.

05:55 (IST)19 APR 2023

Another nugget is to "never slow down" because you can turn things around if you try. Not bad, gives us a look into his personality rather than being a breakneck type star in the ring. Up next is Noam Dar and his cornrows taking on Myles Borne.

05:53 (IST)19 APR 2023

We get the first installment of HardHittingHomeTruths with Nathan Frazer. It's a talk show-type segment. He says he injured himself at Halloween Havoc. He says since he came back, he's had some hard losses. He also says that NXT is cutthroat and filled with studs and studettes.

05:51 (IST)19 APR 2023

05:47 (IST)19 APR 2023

After the match, we get a segment from earlier today of Dijak walking in the parking lot. He's asked about the WWE Draft and says RAW or SmackDown can have some "hard justice" if they choose to. He then pushes the cameraman down before Apollo Crews confronts him. They agree to a match for tonight.

05:46 (IST)19 APR 2023

Brutus is left in the ring with the Dyad but Julius comes back in. He hits a double suplex but gets distracted when Ava gets on the apron. Ivy Nile just stands there instead of helping her team. It takes like 20 seconds for her to move. Jagger Reid falls out of the ring and knocks Ivy over. That allows Gallus to hit their finisher on Brutus for the win.
Result - Gallus defeats the Creeds and the Dyad by pin.

05:44 (IST)19 APR 2023

Off the commercial break, Julius, Mark, and Jagger exchange blows until everyone is left on the ground. They all tag out and of course, Brutus drops both of his opponents. He lands a few clotheslines before hitting a suplex/pin combo for two. Vic props up the Creeds again, saying "Have you seen anything like that in your Hall-of-Fame Career?" He hasn't given any props to the other two teams.

05:41 (IST)19 APR 2023

05:39 (IST)19 APR 2023

Gallus takes control over Brutus and Jagger Reid. Mark stomps on Jagger and Brutus. Brutus makes the tag to Julius, and he hits a few suplexes and a moonsault. for a near fall. Everyone gets a shot in, leaving Jagger on top of Mark Coffey for a pin. It's broken up and Gallus takes over briefly until Jagger and Ripl work on Julius.

05:34 (IST)19 APR 2023

Tonight's show starts out with the Creeds getting their title shot alongside the Dyad. Vic Joseph says the Dyad "inserted themselves" into the title picture but doesn't say that about the Creeds. 
