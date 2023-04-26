Create
Live

WWE NXT Live Results (April 25, 2023) Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley face Kiana James and Brooks Jensen.

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 26, 2023 06:53 IST

Check out the live results from WWE NXT.

topic-thumbnail

06:53 (IST)26 APR 2023

James pounds on Henley in the corner but wastes time by taunting Henley and going for an unnecessary backflip move. Henley makes her pay with a kick. Henelly and Briggs do the usual sliding punch that Briggs and Jensen used to do. Jensen catches James as she falls off the apron.

06:52 (IST)26 APR 2023

The commentary is hard to listen to during the opening of this match. Vic tries to say some fans are cheering for one side and some for the other. Booker says that Briggs came between him and his woman. Throw up now, folks. Man Boyo and Briggs start off and Briggs sends Jensen to the outside. He kicks the barricade in anger. He rolls in and Kiana tags herself in. Henley immediately rushes in and tackles James.

06:50 (IST)26 APR 2023

Up next is a mixed tag team match between Josh Briggs, wearing his finest Boy Scout-looking shirt, and Fallon Henley taking on Kiana James and Man Boy Brooks Jensen. Man Boy is wearing read trunks.

06:49 (IST)26 APR 2023

With some revelations of Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler asking for their releases recently, Joe Gacy approaches Joe Coffey for another title match for the Dyad. Coffey asks what's in it for Gallus, and Gacy says that he will face Joe next week. If he wins, the Dyad gets another title shot since the Creeds were pinned last week. If Joe wins, the Dyad won't receive a title shot as long as Gallus is tag Champs.

06:40 (IST)26 APR 2023

06:40 (IST)26 APR 2023

Roxanne Perez cuts a brief promo before the Women's title match tonight. She says that while a lot of her friends liked Barbie dolls and Disney princesses, she loved WWE stars growing up. She was a fan and now she wears a green bow in her hair to represent those fans who dream to be a WWE star someday.

06:37 (IST)26 APR 2023

06:37 (IST)26 APR 2023

After the match, Trick joins Melo in the ring. Melo calls Bron out for a match on May 28th at Battleground in Lowell, MA. Bron's music hits and he sneak attacks Trick with a spear. He slams Melo and then puts Trick in the Steiner Recliner. Melo rolls out of the ring and doesn't help his bud, but he did get housed. Bron spears Melo through some set design.

06:35 (IST)26 APR 2023

Trick Williams still ran over and tried to interfere, so I will still wait for a 100% clean win for Hayes.

06:35 (IST)26 APR 2023

Melo jumps up to hit a Codebreaker but Waller rolls out of the ring. Hayes tries to pull him back in but Waller kicks him. Waller rolls in for his cutter but stumbles under his knee's damage. Melo takes advantage to hit his jumping leg drop off the top for the win.
Result - Carmelo Hayes defeats Grayson Waller by pin.

06:33 (IST)26 APR 2023

A distraught Waller cleans off the announcers' desk and puts Hayes on top. He climbs to the top buckle and lands an elbow on Hayes through the table. No hesitation in that move. He tosses Hayes back in the ring for a very close two-count.

06:32 (IST)26 APR 2023

Waller continues to work on Hayes' knee. Hayes recovers and targets Waller's knee instead. He lands a few kicks and a reverse DDT off the middle rope for a near fall. Melo tries to climb up but can't. Waller goes for his rolling cutter but Hayes jumps up for a Codebreaker. Waller catches him and hits a slam for a close fall. Melo goes for another springboard move but Waller hits his cutter on him. Melo, however, rolls out of the ring.

06:28 (IST)26 APR 2023

Waller has Hayes in a Boston Crab off the ad break. Apparently, Trick Williams was helped to the back during the break.

06:25 (IST)26 APR 2023

Both men exchange counters early on. Melo goes for a move on the top, but Waller makes him fall thanks to running into the ropes. As usual, Trick Williams runs to interfere after Waller throws a chair into the ring. Melo catches it, but the ref turns his back. Trick runs over to Waller on the outside and gets blasted by a chair shot. Waller didn't do anything to get disqualified.

06:20 (IST)26 APR 2023

Carmelo ain't "HIM" until he wins a big match on his own. Once he does, I'll accept that.

06:19 (IST)26 APR 2023

Before the next match, we get an in-car shot of Tony D and Stacks driving around with Pretty Deadly in the trunk. They aren't wearing seatbelts, so they better not get pulled over! Tony D pulls the car over so Stacks can check on the "noise" they're hearing. Stacks opens and slams the trunk on Pretty Deadly.

06:18 (IST)26 APR 2023

06:13 (IST)26 APR 2023

Jade has been off during the match. She nearly misses a spot where she was supposed to get kicked, making it look awkward. Valkyria goes for a springboard move off the ropes but Jade rolls out of the ring. She wrenches on Lyra's arm, causing the ref to go check on Lyra. She grabs her pipe and some miscommunication allows Jade to hit a DDT for the win.
Result - Cora Jade defeats Lyra Valkyria by pin.

06:11 (IST)26 APR 2023

Jade took over during the commercial break. She hits a hard knee on Lyra for a near fall. Jade grabs Lyra and says something to her. Don't know if it was trash talk or blatant spot-calling in the middle of the match. Lyra recovers and hits two Northern Lights Suplexes until Jade goes for her running knee in the ropes. Jade falls out of the ring and Lyra hits her with a dropkick. She tosses Jade back into the ring before climbing to the top. Lyra lands a missile dropkick before going for a Perfect Plex for a near fall.

06:06 (IST)26 APR 2023

06:05 (IST)26 APR 2023

Lyra takes control early on, landing a flying crossbody off the middle rope for a near fall. Right off to the commercial break not even three minutes into the match.

06:03 (IST)26 APR 2023

Mac Mitchell tries to report on how Tony D and Stacks drove off with Pretty Deadly in their trunk but gets distracted when Ilja Dragunov randomly walks by with his suitcase. Before she can talk to him, Dijak superkicks him and beats the pulp out of him. It ends with Dijak slamming a garage door on top of Ilja's chest.

06:00 (IST)26 APR 2023

Breakker's new gear says "Meaner Than Evil" on the backside. Chase gets a moment of control as Bron misses a running shoulder block in the corner. Chase hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep before attempting the Chase U Stomp. Bron catches the kick and drops Andre with a clothesline. He hits the Gorilla Press into a Power Slam, followed by the Steiner Recliner for the win.
Result - Bron Breakker defeats Andre Chase by submission.

05:58 (IST)26 APR 2023

Up next is Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase. I guess since Bron's in all black now he lost his smile like HBK back in the day.

05:52 (IST)26 APR 2023

05:51 (IST)26 APR 2023

Tiffany Stratton arrives in an SUV. She says Roxanne Perez is "so 2022." She says that Indi's cutesy story will end tonight when she wins the championship. We then pivot to Andre Chase contemplating his match with Bron Breakker tonight. Duke Hudson comes in to give him a pep talk before he is slaughtered.

05:50 (IST)26 APR 2023

Stacks is hung in the Tree of Woe as Tony D is blasted with chairs. Pretty Deadly put Stacks in the trunk, but he fights out with a fire extinguisher. The Family puts Kit Wilson in the trunk. They send Elton through a table full of water bottles before putting Elton in the trunk with Kit for the win.
Result - Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo defeat Pretty Deadly by stuffing them in the trunk.

05:45 (IST)26 APR 2023

Kit Wilson gets a nerf football and puts it in Stacks' crotch. Elton kicks a successful "field goal" with the ball. Tony D clotheslines both opponents and sends them into the ring. He blasts them with chairs, allowing Stacks to recover. Stacks hits a Cannonball on a chair in the corner.

05:43 (IST)26 APR 2023

Before the action started, we saw a cookout of several NXT stars not in action at Spring Breakin'. Hank Walker was barbecuing while Nathan Frazer, Wendy Choo, and Valentina Feroz played cornhole. They don't like Andre Chase's chances tonight against Bron Breakker. Big Body Javy angers Dabba-Kato and gets tossed into a nearby fountain for trying to take the last burger. 

05:40 (IST)26 APR 2023

The first-ever Trunk Match kicks off Spring Breakin'. There's a vintage car ringside for the unfortunate losers of this match. There's a kiddie pool with plastic balls by the ring and Pretty Deadly gets tossed into it.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online