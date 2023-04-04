Create
Live

WWE NXT Live Results (April 4, 2023) Tatum Paxley faces Ivy Nile

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 05, 2023 06:57 IST

Check out what happened live on WWE NXT!

topic-thumbnail

06:57 (IST)5 APR 2023

Vic Joseph WWEsplains that Ivy took Tatum under her wing, and she did, but she didn't show up for Paxley a lot when Paxley showed up for her during matches. After Nile has some early control, Paxley hits a suplex from the middle rope. She grabs Nile by the robot head and yells at her. Paxley gets a near fall after a jumping elbow drop. Booker T speaks reason, saying that if she wasn't a full-fledged member of the Diamond Mine then she wouldn't be here. 

06:55 (IST)5 APR 2023

Someone tries to interview Cora Jade in the parking lot, but she says they'll have to wait until next week. Lyra Valkyria walks up to her to welcome her back and to say that she can't escape fate.

06:51 (IST)5 APR 2023

06:48 (IST)5 APR 2023

We then go backstage to Kiana James being mad that Brooks Jensen didn't cheat to help her win at Stand & Deliver. Fallon Henley comes in and asks why she is yelling at Brooks. She finally admits that she was dating other people while seeing Brooks, but that changed after they kissed.

06:46 (IST)5 APR 2023

After the match, Tiffany Stratton comes out to say that the title is hers. Cora Jade then comes from out of nowhere to DDT Indi. She holds the title up as Stratton stands in the entrance area. Jade and Stratton argue before Jade leaves.

06:45 (IST)5 APR 2023

Zoey hits the half-and-half suplex before landing Go To Kneep, but Indi falls out of the ring. Zoey frantically grabs her and throws her back in the ring. As she pins Indi, Indi rolls it over and picks up the win.
Result - Indi Hartwell defeats Zoey Stark by pin.

06:43 (IST)5 APR 2023

Zoey has Indi in a Cravat lock in the middle of the ring. Indi battles out and hits a few clotheslines. Zoey hits an Enzuguiri before going for the Corkscrew Senton again. Indi stops it, and Zoey misses on a springboard dropkick instead. The Champ hits a flying elbow for a near fall. The two then trade strikes until Zoey hits a Roundhouse Kick. She goes for a springboard move off the middle rope, but Indi counters into a spinebuster for a two-count.

06:37 (IST)5 APR 2023

Zoey goes for a suplex but Indi counters out. She kicks Zoey a few times in the corner but Zoey trips Indi, causing her to fall face-first into a buckle. The two trade strikes until Indi gets a pinfall. Zoey misfires a little on the spinning Senton but gets a near fall. She kicks Indi out of the ring with a sliding dropkick.

06:35 (IST)5 APR 2023

Indi hits a bodyslam and some clotheslines until Zoey hits a springboard crossbody and a Superkick. She goes right away for Go To Kneep, but Indi counters. Indi hits a big boot and goes for her finisher, but Zoey evades it. Zoey then hits a sliding knee for a two-count.

06:32 (IST)5 APR 2023

06:31 (IST)5 APR 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews Wes Lee and he gives props to all of the competitors in the five-person match at Stand & Deliver. He feels that he owes Axiom something so he's giving him a title shot.

06:29 (IST)5 APR 2023

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre appear in a segment after winning the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. They say a challenge is brewing but Dawn curses any team that dares test them.

06:27 (IST)5 APR 2023

06:24 (IST)5 APR 2023

06:23 (IST)5 APR 2023

06:23 (IST)5 APR 2023

We then head to Chase University after their win over Schism at Stand & Deliver. Chase thanks Honorary alumni Tyler Bate for his contributions. Duke Hudson interrupts to say "what about me because I got the pin." He stands up to say that he played everyone and that he's created a legacy that deserves some recognition. Next week, Chase will award him an MVP Trophy.

06:20 (IST)5 APR 2023

Lee lines Frazer up for a thunderous jumping knee for the win.
Result - Dragon Lee defeats Nathan Frazer by pin.

06:19 (IST)5 APR 2023

Dragon Lee goes to the top but Frazer jumps up to meet him. He decks him in the face and hits the stomp with Frazer tied up in the ropes. Lee lines Frazer up but Frazer hits a kick for a near fall. Frazer goes for the Phoenix Splash but misses. The two trade kicks until Lee counters and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a close call.

06:18 (IST)5 APR 2023

The two trade counter after counter as both men are extremely fast. Off the commercial break, both men are lying on the mat. Lee got sent to the outside with a drop kick. Frazer hits a jumping Flatliner off the top buckle for a near fall. The two battle on a top buckle again with Frazer doing a backflip off. Lee drills him with a kick in the corner and a basement dropkick in the corner. He adds a neck breaker and a Soccer kick for two.

06:11 (IST)5 APR 2023

Before the match starts, Noam Dar comes out of the crowd with the Heritage Cup. He says he'll decide who is worthy of challenging for the cup because there are levels to it, and he's on the top. Lee and Frazer shake hands. 

06:07 (IST)5 APR 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews Gallus and they say the usual "back on top" stuff. Joe Coffey says that he's going to pick some fights to make people realize that this is his kingdom. Up next is Baby Rollins, er, Nathan Frazer taking on Dragon Lee.

06:03 (IST)5 APR 2023

05:59 (IST)5 APR 2023

Jones stumbles as he tries to get up.

05:59 (IST)5 APR 2023

Street Justice then hits a moonsault off the top for the win.
Result - Dijak defeats Odyssey Jones by pin.

05:59 (IST)5 APR 2023

Jones lands a splash early on but Dijak recovers and lands a big boot for a near fall. He then stomps the big man. Dijak gets sent over the top rope with a lariat. Dijak jumps off the top but is caught by Jones. He slams him for a near fall. Jones looks winded as he takes forever to climb up to the top buckle. Dijak hits him with a superkick and then hoists him on his shoulders for a Death Valley Driver for a close call.

05:55 (IST)5 APR 2023

After the first match, Jacy Jayne cuts a promo mocking Gigi Dolin after Stand & Deliver. She says that Gigi was never going to win that match and she was going to make sure of it. She's broken her dreams, her face, and all that's left is her will. Up next is a hoss fight between Street Justice Dijak and Odyssey Jones.

05:53 (IST)5 APR 2023

Prince gets a near fall on Stacks. Kit tags in and Stacks finally makes it to Tony D. D'Angelo drops both of his opponents, including a belly-to-back suplex. As he flies through the air, Kit pulled off a buckle pad. Tony D hits a spinebuster for a near fall. Wilson and Stacks fall out of the ring and then D'Angelo and Wilson run into each other. Prince hides Kit under the ring apron as he is not the legal competitor. With the ref distracted, Elton shoves D'Angelo into the exposed buckle to get the win.
Result - Pretty Deadly defeats Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo by pin.

05:49 (IST)5 APR 2023

Stacks and D'Angelo hit stereo back body drops. The ref is letting them fight like it's an AEW match.

05:48 (IST)5 APR 2023

Stacks gets control for his team with a springboard clothesline. He tags in the Don of NXT. Tony D works the body of both members of Pretty Deadly. He hits a throw and a thunderous clothesline on Elton Prince. D'Angelo tries to pull Kit to his corner but Kit slaps him. Tony decks Kit and then Elton runs in and gets decked by Stacks.

05:46 (IST)5 APR 2023

05:46 (IST)5 APR 2023

The first match of the night stems from Stand & Deliver as hosts Pretty Deadly mocked how Tony D'Angelo and Stacks failed to beat Gallus. Stacks kicks things off against Elton but he makes a quick tag to Kit Wilson.

05:43 (IST)5 APR 2023

We then get a Twitter video of Wes Lee at the airport being asked about Stand & Deliver. He's approached by Axiom in a suit and they agree to a title match for tonight. 

05:41 (IST)5 APR 2023

Zoey says that legends have held that title and brought the title up to extremely high standards. She also says that Indi holding it puts the prestige near the floor. I have to agree with her. Indi failed upward into the ladder match. Zoey says that we haven't heard from Roxanne Perez since Saturday, so she goes to the back of the line. Zoey then challenges Indi to a match tonight. The crowd chants "no." Indi agrees to the match, and Zoey says Indi will make history by being the shortest-reigning NXT Women's Champ. 

05:38 (IST)5 APR 2023

She says she lost some confidence but that the fans never lost faith in her. Indi then acknowledges Roxanne Perez because, without her, there wouldn't have been a ladder match. She says that Roxy should get the first shot, but the crowd boos for some reason. Zoey Stark interrupts.

05:35 (IST)5 APR 2023

New NXT Women's Champion (why) Indi Hartwell kicks off the show - until she's interrupted by someone. As usual, the crowd chants, "You Deserve It."  
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online