  • WWE NXT Live Results (August 27th, 2024): Recently signed stars teased in tense championship segment
WWE NXT Live Results (August 27th, 2024): Recently signed stars teased in tense championship segment

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedAug 28, 2024 00:53 GMT

Find out what happens live on WWE NXT right here.

00:53 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Dempsey locks in a Last Chancery-type submission on Stacks. He adds a European Uppercut. Stacks fights back with a near fall but Dempsey drops him with a German Suplex that sends him to the NQCC corner. Dempsey accidentally chops Borne as Stacks ducks. He tags in Luca and he hits a double shoulderblock to drop Borne and Dempsey. He hits a hip toss/neckbreaker combo but Wren Sinclair breaks up the pin attempt. She mocks Luca by throwing up the NQCC hand sign. Rizzo takes her out with a suicide dive before hitting a fireman carry toss on Dempsey. Luca and Stacks hit a Shatter Machine on Borne to earn the win.
Result - Luca Crusafino, Stacks Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo defeat Wren Sinclair, Charlie Dempsey, and Myles Borne by pin.

00:48 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

The Family has control of the match off the commercial break. They all hit the same move in stereo on their NQCC counterparts. Borne catches Stacks' knee and twists it against the ropes. Dempsey tags in and continues to work on the injured knee.

00:45 (GMT)28 AUG 2024


Screenshot (858).png 914.53 KB

00:44 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Stacks dropkicks Dempsey right after the bell. Dempsey recovers with a backbreaker for one. Luca and Myles Borne trade strikes after tagging in. Stacks tags back in but gets hit with a back suplex. Wren tags herself in, forcing Adrianna Rizzo to come in for her team. Rizzo hits a dropkick to send Wren out of the ring. As the Family stands tall in the ring, D'Angelo's 'associates' come to the ring and he walks off with them.

00:40 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Up next is the six-person mixed tag match between the D'Angelo Family and No Quarter Catch Crew.

00:40 (GMT)28 AUG 2024


Screenshot (857).png 1.1 MB

00:39 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Schreiber asks about her physical status because she and Sol Ruca botched a move. Jaida hypes up her college credentials as the theme of the night continues. She plays up her confidence and briefly praises Roxanne Perez as one of the best NXT Women's Champs in history. Roxanne Perez interrupts the interview by telling Sarah Schreiber to beat it. She claims that Parker's story is the same as every one of her prior challengers. Perez claims that Jaida will find out Sunday that there's no one better than her. Parker decks Perez and then mouths to someone off-screen that 'you can get some too.' Presumably Giulia or Stephanie Vaquer.

00:36 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Sarah Schreiber interviews Jaida Parker ahead of her title shot at No Mercy. Sarah says she 'outlasted' five other women last week. She actually entered last, so technically, she came in last and swept things up.

00:31 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Backstage, the NQCC is warming up. Wren tries to step in and join the training but Dempsey stops her. She tells Myles and Dempsey to take her lead during the match, but Dempsey tells them not to because HE is the leader. Wren says he wouldn't have won the Heritage Cup without her help last week. In the other locker room, some 'associates' of Tony D try to show him something on their phones but he ignores them to head out to the ring.

00:30 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Petrovic continues to scream too much. She hits a kick and some clotheslines but Dame kicks out. She goes for a pendulum clothesline but gets hit with one from Dame instead. Dame arrogantly puts one foot on Karmen's chest for a pin attempt. She is mad when Karmen kicks out. Izzi goes for a spinning Uranage-type move but Karmen counters it into a roll-up for the win.
Result - Karmen Petrovic defeats Issi Dam by pin.

00:28 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Petrovic jumps off the top for a move but Dame catches her and hits a Spinebuster for a near fall. Vic contradicts himself because Booker thinks Izzi should have been handed a spot in last week's gauntlet match because she was a D1 athlete at Eastern Michigan. Isn't that kinda Fatal Influence's point about the college athletes being handed opportunities they've had to work for?

00:26 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Karmen lands a few kicks early on. She locks in a headlock and won't let go. Petrovic tries to trip Dame, but she prevents it. She hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker before hitting a shoulder block in Karmen's gut. She hits another backbreaker for a near fall. 

00:25 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

They're still going with this Eddy Thorpe DJ angle. He's showing some random ladies his 'set' from the concert. Ashante Adonis walks over to drool over the women as usual. They walk off as Adonis grosses them out. Adonis tries to ask which one is Thorpe's girl, but he says he's a DJ for the music, not for the chicks. In the background, Edris Enofe is walking into a room. Brooks Jensen follows him with a chair. Jensen blindsides Enofe, and Thorpe tries to break it up.

00:19 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

The women's tag team match

00:18 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Up next is the noisy sword girl, Karmen Petrovic, taking on the volleyball bully, Izzi Dame.

00:15 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Jakara reverses a move and hits a move. Jazmyn Nyx gets on the apron to distract the ref. Henley holds down the rope, sending Jackson out of the ring. Legend falls out of the ring, and Nyx tries to hit her with a cheap shot. She ends up hit with a big boot. Fallon and Jacy hit a tandem kick to the front and back of Legend for the win.

Result - Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) defeat Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson by pin.

00:12 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Lash hits a chokeslam on Fallon for two. Jakara goes up for a clothesline off the top but botches the move. She falls over away from Henley but pins her. Jacy breaks up the pin. Henley trips Jackson, sending her neck-first into the ropes. Jacy tags in and hits a neckbreaker for a two-count.

00:07 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Lash tries to slam Fallon but she jumps on Lash's back for a Sleeper Hold. Jackson tags in and hits two weird-looking knees. The two trade moves including decking each other at the same time. Legend and Jacy tag in. They both go for big boots but Jayne gets the last laugh with a Hurricanrana. Legend brushes it off and picks up both opponents at the same time. The Meta Two kick Fallon and Jacy out of the ring. Legend holds the middle rope down as Jakara almost kills herself with a Suicide Dive. She lands face-first.

00:05 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

Vic starts the night off with a doozy - isn't it wrong for Fatal Influence to be mad at the rest of the locker room? No, it isn't. It seems they cared about wrestling only when they felt they couldn't advance in their respective fields. Fallon and Jacy paid their dues on the indie scene.

00:02 (GMT)28 AUG 2024

The women's tag team match between Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley/Jacy Jayne) taking on the Meta Two (Jakara Jackson/Lash Legend) is kicking things off tonight. Both teams cut brief promos on the way to the ring.
