WWE NXT Live Results (August 27th, 2024): Recently signed stars teased in tense championship segment

Dempsey locks in a Last Chancery-type submission on Stacks. He adds a European Uppercut. Stacks fights back with a near fall but Dempsey drops him with a German Suplex that sends him to the NQCC corner. Dempsey accidentally chops Borne as Stacks ducks. He tags in Luca and he hits a double shoulderblock to drop Borne and Dempsey. He hits a hip toss/neckbreaker combo but Wren Sinclair breaks up the pin attempt. She mocks Luca by throwing up the NQCC hand sign. Rizzo takes her out with a suicide dive before hitting a fireman carry toss on Dempsey. Luca and Stacks hit a Shatter Machine on Borne to earn the win. Result - Luca Crusafino, Stacks Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo defeat Wren Sinclair, Charlie Dempsey, and Myles Borne by pin.
