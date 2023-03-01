WWE NXT Live Results (February 28, 2023) Gigi Dolin speaks for the first time since Jacy Jayne's betrayal

Check out what happened on WWE NXT!
Indus Sher is not messing around tonight...@Sanga_WWE @VeerMahaan #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VBh9kDm2J9— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023
Bodies are FLYING in this North American Championship Match 😱@WWEFrazer @WesLee_WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AYoDQhjds8— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023
IT'S PURE CHAOS!!!— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023
Everyone in the #WWENXT locker room wants a shot at the North American Championship but it's a returning @WWEFrazer who gets through the brawl! pic.twitter.com/AgB9l4ugRG