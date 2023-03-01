Create
WWE NXT Live Results (February 28, 2023) Gigi Dolin speaks for the first time since Jacy Jayne's betrayal

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 01, 2023 07:08 IST

07:08 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Before the Gigi promo, cameras follow Katana Chance and Kayden Carter out to the parking lot because someone attacked Wendy Choo. Gigi comes out and calls for the Toxic Attraction theme to be cut. She also says she's gonna cut to the chase and not waste time because she doesn't care about hearing herself talk.

07:04 (IST)1 MAR 2023

07:01 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Jinder takes the mic after the match and seems to want a six-man tag against the Creeds and Bron Breakker (maybe).

07:00 (IST)1 MAR 2023

He misses out on a move, angering his tag partner. He rolls back in the ring but gets chokeslammed and then gets brutally clotheslined by Veer. Indus Sher looks dominant in the win.
Result - Indus Sher defeats Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen by pin.

06:59 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Sanga slams Brooks but misses on an ensuing elbow drop. It allows Briggs to tag in but he goes for a quick tag to Jensen, who is distracted again.

06:58 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Veer pounds on Jensen's back early on before making a quick tag to Sanga. Briggs manages to get a blind tag. He knocks Sanga over with a shoulder block. He goes for a tag but Brooks is distracted by his two-week relationship not being 100% perfect all the time. Indus Sher continues to take advantage of the man boy.

06:55 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews Hank Walker. She asks him if he was trying to get to the ring for the open challenge or if he was going for Drew Gulak. He said it was a little of both. Axiom walks up angrily since he was kicked in the face by Walker. Looks like they'll be fighting tonight. Up next is Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen taking on Indus Sher.

06:50 (IST)1 MAR 2023

06:49 (IST)1 MAR 2023

JD McDonagh cuts a vignette while lying on his back on an operating table. He targets Ilja Dragunov again but praises Ilja as the man he's faced with the highest pain threshold. He says the next showdown will be a beautiful symphony of pain and destruction.

06:46 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Frazer hits an Enzuguiri and a reverse DDT slam for a near fall. He then goes for a superplex but Lee pushes him down. Frazer gets it the second time and follows it up with a Crossrhodes-type move for another two-count. Lee makes it to the ring apron but gets kicked off of the apron and onto the announce table. The challenger goes to the top for a move to the outside but Lee moves out of the way. Lee then hits a diagonal moonsault before hitting the Cardiac Kick for the win.
Result - Wes Lee defeats Nathan Frazer by pin.

06:42 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Frazer climbs to the top for a Phoenix Splash but Lee evades it. The two trade missed strikes before colliding when both go for a flying crossbody off the ropes.

06:40 (IST)1 MAR 2023

06:37 (IST)1 MAR 2023

Lee gets dumped over the top rope, allowing Frazer to go for a moonsault off the buckle. He misses and Lee runs in and goes for a flip over the top rope, but Frazer dodges it. 

06:35 (IST)1 MAR 2023

As expected, things are close back and forth with several counters and counters of those counters. It's like wrestling a mirror image of themselves.

06:33 (IST)1 MAR 2023

It looks as if Edris and Malik are the first to make it out but Dabba-Kato kicks them both down. As he walks to the ring, he's ambushed by Apollo Crews. As that is happening, Nathan Frazer makes his return to NXT and to the ring to accept the challenge.

06:31 (IST)1 MAR 2023

The show starts off with Wes Lee standing in the ring and a bunch of hungry stars fighting in the back to make it out to the ring.
