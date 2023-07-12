Create
  • WWE NXT Live Results (July 11, 2023): Tiffany Stratton faces Ivy Nile.
Live

WWE NXT Live Results (July 11, 2023): Tiffany Stratton faces Ivy Nile.

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 12, 2023 06:38 IST

Find out what happens on WWE NXT right here!

06:38 (IST)12 JUL 2023

Mac Mitchell tries to interview Wes Lee, but he's interrupted by Dominik and Rhea. Dom accepts the open challenge but says he'll wait until next week to give Lee time to prepare. Up next is Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile, who didn't win anything to earn this title match.

Bron then just slams Ilja's head into the mat over and over. He stands him up but gets hit with a DDT as he goes for his Gorilla Press move. Ilja hits a powerbomb, a kick to the back, and the forearm from above but Bron kicks out once again. Bron goes for a spear but Ilja moves, he hits another Moscow Missile to the back of Bron's head to pick up the win.
Result - Ilja Dragunov defeats Bron Breakker by pin.

Ilja goes to the top but gets speared as he jumps off the top. His neck snapped back rather violently. Ilja kicks out after two.

Ilja goes for his jumping forearm but Bron gets his boot up in Ilja's face. Bron hits a Bulldog off the top rope. He goes for another move but Ilja fights back with a Death Valley Driver to the bottom buckle. Ilja lands a Coast-to-Coast kick and his Moscow Torpedo finisher, but Bron kicks out at two.

The two trade strikes again until Ilja lands a series of German Suplexes.

Bron is in control early on. He catches Ilja as he attempts a kick but slams him. The two engage in a mid-ring slugfest until both men end up on the outside after a suplex over the top rope.

We get a recap of Eddy Thorpe and Gable Steveson from NXT Underground last week. Sucks for Damon Kemp that he lost the match he picked. Steveson still needs promo work. He's asked what's next for him and he says "I don't know" in about 30 words too many. A bunch of recruits are then shown having watched that match and Dijak walks up to them dressed like a greaser from the 1950s USA. He says that after one win, everyone thinks Eddy Thorpe is the toughest guy in NXT.

Cora gets her Kendo Stick and hits Jordan with it once. Dana Brooke waits to get in the ring but grabs it and hits Jade with it after strangely waiting to hit her. She's so awkward.

Cora traps Kelani in the ropes and hits a dropkick to the chest for another near fall. Jordan recovers and hits a springboard kick. She goes for a neckbreaker variant but Jade blocks it. She also trips Jordan as she goes off the ropes for a move. Jade hits a DDT for the win.
Result - Cora Jade defeats Kelani Jordan by pin.

Jordan overwhelms Jade early on with her athleticism but Jade slows things down by catching Jordan and sending her into the bottom ropes neck first. She lands a rope-assisted stomp to the back for a near fall.

Before the next match, we get another sit-down segment with Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. Von said kids at school were tough on him and that if they saw him as a monster and didn't want to like him, he'd be the monster. He also says last week was the first time he felt like himself and that he has Mr. Stone to thank for it.

Bron cuts a promo before his match with Ilja Dragunov tonight. He really needs to lay off the tanning. Bron says he's the one that still runs this place and that Ilja isn't getting a title shot at his expense.

Gulak falls to the outside and yells at Thea Hail. She jumps off the steel steps and onto Gulak, locking in a Kimura. The ref can't see it, and Duke and Andre hit a tandem Flatliner move to pick up the win.
Result - Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) defeat Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak by pin.

After Hudson tags out, Chase hits the ring off the hot tag. He battles Dempsey by exchanging strikes. Chase dumps Dempsey and hits the Chase U Stomp before going to the top. He hits a flying crossbody but Drew breaks up the pin. Dempsey and Gulak each hit a German Suplex on Chase.

Duke responds with a Hurricanrana but Gulak stops his momentum. Gulak puts Hudson on the top buckle but Hudson hits a body slam off the top. He tags Chase in but Gulak makes his way to Dempsey. Duke and Andre take control as all four men enter the ring. They hit elbows to the noggins of Dempsey and Gulak to send them from the ring.

Duke and Andre rush Dempsey and Gulak as they make their entrance. Andre starts off with Dempsey, working on his arms. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price randomly show up in the arena pulpit. Drew Gulak tags in and takes control of Hudson.

Mac Mitchell interviews Tony D from the comforts of his jail area. He says he doesn't know this version of Stacks even though they've known each other since childhood. He's not sure if Stacks will come through for him or not. Up first is Chase U taking on Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak.

Melo gives props to Finn, saying that he's on the Mount Rushmore of NXT, but nowadays, it has a TrickMelo flavor. Melo says that this is their building now. The NXT Champ challenges Judgment Day for a match tonight, but it's not clear if it's a six-man or tag team.

Melo and Trick come out after the group boos Dominik mercilessly. Rhea also looks so much better with her hair like this.

Finn Balor talks first, saying "NXT, Daddy's Home" and that "this is the house that I built" and that he's "back to lay down some house rules with the Judgment Day."

The entire crowd chants "Mami" because Rhea is the best member of the group!

As advertised beforehand, The Judgment Day kicks off tonight's episode of NXT!!
