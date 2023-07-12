WWE NXT Live Results (July 11, 2023): Tiffany Stratton faces Ivy Nile.

Find out what happens on WWE NXT right here!
WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏👏👏@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR wins and will face @Carmelo_WWE for the #WWENXT Championship at #NXTGAB! pic.twitter.com/9wKVb1UhGV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2023
"There's just a lot to think about."@GableSteveson has some decisions to make regarding his future...#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BzKmMmM4H7— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023
That's what you get, @CoraJadeWWE! 😤@DanaBrookeWWE @kelani_wwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pJEbu20p0h— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023
"For the first time in my life, I feel like I'm being myself."— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023
We feel you, @WWEVonWagner 🙏@MrStoneWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XUjp7rRnlc
LET'S GO!!!— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023
Looks like @Carmelo_WWE and @_trickwilliams want a piece of #TheJudgmentDay TONIGHT!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zgH40J03ZC