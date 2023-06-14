WWE NXT Live Results (June 13, 2023) Malik Blade and Edris Enofe try to beat each other up to grow closer as a team.

Create
Backstage, Damon Kemp is showing the refs that they missed his legs on the ropes. Eddy Thorpe comes by to say "stop picking on the refs" but he also tells Kemp to pick any match and they'll run it back. Up next is Roxanne Perez taking on Tatum Paxley.

Booker takes the mic to say that the three teams in the ring will battle it out in a triple threat next week with the winners facing Gallus in two weeks. Garza and Humberto look on from the pulpit as the three teams all slug it out. Kelly Kincaid then interviews Humberto and Angel and they say the want the action in this division.

Enofe hits a Superplex and they both lock their legs for a pinfall. Blade counters it into a cradle to get the win.
Result - Malik Blade defeats Edris Enofe by pin.

Malik gets in some moves first before going for a Sunset Flip to the outside. Edris blocks it and lands a jumping forearm. He adds a missed Tope Con Giro but Blade hits his Tope attempt.

Hank and Tank come out to support Edris and Malik. Briggs and Jensen also make their way to the ring.

Duke Hudson congratulates Thea Hail after her run of success. He says he'll throw her a pep rally for next week. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey say she needs to focus on her training instead of having a pep rally. Thea says she'll meet them in the gym.

Stacks looks at the evidence board to determine who ratted on Tony D'Angelo to get him sent to jail. He goes over the history of what could have happened.

Announced for Gold Rush: Week 1 - Wes Lee defends the North American title against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as guest referee. In two weeks, Thea Hail gets her shot against Tiffany Stratton.

As Axiom and Scrypts bask in their win, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo blindside them and drop them. 

Scrypts hits a moonsault and Axiom lands the Golden Ratio for the win.
Scrypts and Axiom defeat Dabba-Kato by pin.

DK tosses both opponents around like dead weight. He goes for a chokeslam on Axiom but Axiom counters out. He tags Scrypts in. Scrypts hits a kick that sends Dabba-Kato to the outside. The duo hit a series of suicide dives to the big man. They then hit a slingshot tandem Tope that sends Scrypts over the top rope and onto Kato. Axiom adds a corner moonsault.

Backstage, Mr. Stone and Von Wagner are talking about Von's therapy session. He says it's been going well but Stone wants to know if he talked about the troubling photo from his childhood. He says he hasn't got there yet because the therapist says he should talk about it with someone he trusts. Dijak walks by and says that Stone should represent a winner. It ends with Wagner saying that he's always trusted Stone.

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria is in a vignette where she says she needs to have a short memory about her recent setbacks. The women's locker room is watching with Elektra Lopez and Jacy Jayne in front of the monitor. Jayne mocks Lyra but Lopez says she's impressive and even the Champ, Tiffany Stratton, says so. Jayne laughs and says that Lyra eliminated her last week but Lola Vice walks up and says that Lyra also eliminated Jacy. Lola and Elektra finally join forces on screen after weeks of knowing it was coming.

Oro goes for a powerbomb but Nathan counters out and lands a superkick. Both men climb atop the buckle with Mensah hitting a suplex that sends Nathan across the ring for a near fall. Jackson and Legend try to interfere again but Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon come out to neutralize the ladies. Frazer hits a springboard Phoenix Splash to pick up a second fall and the Heritage Cup.
Result - Nathan Frazer defeats Oro Mensah 2 Falls to 1 Fall to win the Heritage Cup.

Frazer lands a kick off the bat off round 4. Mensah almost gets a second fall with a roll-up. He hits a kick off the top rope and a pancake for another near fall.

Frazer lands a superkick on Mensah as round 3 runs outs. Still 1 to 1.

Mensah rushes Frazer after the first round. Frazer and Mensah trade kick attempts with Oro landing one for a near fall. Nathan hits an Enzuguiri but Jakara Jackson gets on the apron to distract the ref. While he isn't looking, Lash Legend holds Frazer in place in the corner so Oro can hit a move to pick up a fall.
Score: Nathan Frazer 1 Fall, Oro Mensah 1 Fall.

Dar says that Oro Mensah will take his place tonight and defend the Cup. Frazer almost gets a quick pin. Frazer takes out Mensah with several arm drags. Frazer runs off the ropes like 10 times. He gets a roll-up to win the first fall.
Score: Natha Frazer 1 fall, Oro Mensah 0 falls.

Dar comes out on crutches with his group. He says he's a victim because of "the snake" Nathan Frazer. Frazer is dressed in gear like The Flash. He accuses Frazer of attacking him in the parking lot.

Dana, Charlie, and Drew all give Thea some claps of approval with varying levels of happiness.

06:13 (IST)14 JUN 2023

Hail hits a few moves, including a Senton and a move off the ropes. She goes for a move with Jade on the outside but Jade decks her as she goes for a suicide dive. Jade then also decks Dana Brooke on the outside. She goes for her Kendo Stick but the ref grabs it. With his back turned Brooke sends Jade into the steel steps. Thea takes advantage and taps Jade out with a Kimura lock.
Result - Thea Hail defeats Cora Jade by submission.

Jade busts out of a move by sending Hail head-first into a buckle. She adds a sliding back elbow and a double stomp for a near fall. 

Hail goes for a move but misses. Jade laughs and points and hits a basement dropkick on her. Dana Brooke then comes out to bring the mood down. Hail takes control.

Ali, Bate, and Lee celebrate in the locker room. Ali says the next step is for Bate and Lee to fight for the North American title. He also volunteers to be the guest referee. Lee hesitantly accepts. Bate suggests a vegan place to celebrate, but Ali and Lee don't seem enthused about it. Lee says he'll go as long as Bate is paying.

Dana says what Seth says about coming home. She says she's busted her bu*t her entire career. She's interrupted by Cora Jade who blames Dana for not winning the battle royal. She leaves after cheap-shotting Brooke with a slap.

Seth accepts and will be on NXT next week. They then give a "closer look" at Dana Brooke for some reason.

Rollins says it would be nice to go back to the "house he built" before accepting Bron Breakker's challenge for next week's show.

Bron asks for Rollins to come out, but instead, he gets Ilja Dragunov in his trunks. Ilja is held back by refs and officials. Rollins appears on the big screen in white. Nice obvious contrast of good and evil. We get it.

Breakker says everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions and words, like how he "took out the toughest guy in Europe" Ilja Dragunov.

Breakker comes out in all black with a suit jacket and a gold cross chain around his neck.

Quick note - after we saw the faces celebrating in the ring, Gacy and Ava were on their knees on the outside. Jagger and Rip looked at them from behind and it seems like they are losing faith in Gacy. 

After the match, we see Thea Hail, Charlie Dempsey, and Drew Gulak watching old tape of Thea and Lash Legend. They argue over if Thea can use her new teachings tonight against Cora Jade. Duke Hudson comes in to quiet everyone down. He sends the trio off to train elsewhere. He then calls Andre Chase, leaving another message saying that things are getting out of hand here. He also checks on Chase's recovery.

Ali makes the tag to Lee, and he hits kicks on Fowler. He then lands a Tope Con Giro over the corner on top of Reid and Gacy. He goes for the Cardiac Kick but gets dropped in a Triple Power Bomb by the Schism. As the count is happening, another ref runs in to stop the count. Weird. Ali and Lee take out Reid and Fowler, allowing Bate to hit the Tyler Driver 97 on Gacy for the win.
Result - Tyler Bate, Wes Lee, and Mustafa Ali defeat Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid by pin.

Fowler works on Bate off the commercial break until the Big Strong Boi hits a Deadlift Suplex to even the odds. Bate makes the tag to Ali while Fowler tags Reid. Ali sends all of Schism to the ground but Reid grabs his foot when he goes for his rolling neckbreaker. Every person hits a move until Ali finally lands the neck breaker. He goes for the 450 Splash but is sent into the middle buckle.

Lee kicks out of three pin attempts. Schism continues to neutralize Lee with frequent tags. Lee goes for a Sunset Flip but Reid tags in to break the pin up. Wes finally makes the tag to Tyler Bate. He hits Reid with a half-and-half suplex and a running Shooting Star Press for two. He attempts the airplane spin but Gacy and Fowler break it up. The faces come in to hit stereo punches on the heels, sending them to the outside. The good guys then all hit stereo slingshot crossbodies to the heels on the outside.

Jagger makes a blind tag and the Dyad uses a tandem move to get the upper hand on Lee. Joe Gacy tags in and gets a near fall off a Uranage.

The faces rush the ring before the bell rings. Everyone gets a lick in until Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate are left to start the match. Ali tags in and hits a Hurricanrana. Lee tags in and hits a bevy of moves on Rip Fowler.

The six-man tag team match will kick off the show as Tyler Bate, Mustafa, Ali, and Wes Lee take on Schism.
